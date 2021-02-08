By Lily Belcher

For the first three months of the year, local Premium Service Brands franchises and schools are hosting a virtual food drive through Amazon to donate food to families affected by the coronavirus.

Premium Service Brands offers franchise opportunities and training through its home improvement companies, including 360° Painting, which specializes in interior and exterior painting with premium, high-quality paints.

Premium Service Brands’ 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Kids Lift, has worked with eight of these home improvement franchises “to give back to vulnerable kids, their families and their schools” by addressing poverty and hunger in the communities with which it works.

Chris Seufert, 360° Painting franchise owner, joined Kids Lift employees as one of the eight franchise owners to help organize the virtual food drive. Food purchased through his Amazon Wish List will be shipped directly to Sessums Elementary School to be distributed to students in need.

“To donate, contributors simply view the Amazon List for the school they choose to donate to. From there, they can decide which items, and how many of each item, to contribute to the school’s virtual food drive. These donations are shipped directly to the school, where they will be distributed to kids in need,” according to Kids Lift’s blog post about the initiative.

Many parents have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus and face financial struggles that prevent them from putting food on the table for their families. Furthermore, e-learning students now rely on their parents to supply meals they would have received if they were able to attend brick-and-mortar schools.

“360° Painting and I believe in the culture of the organization and the reason why we wanted to support them and give back is because I am blessed enough to have money to do that, and there’s a lot of good people in this area that can do the same,” said Seufert.

At the beginning of the food drive, Seufert began advertising and posting flyers around the community with his two kids but hopes that more families in Hillsborough County will donate food and money to Kids Lift.

For more information, visit www.kids-lift.org or contact Chris Seufert at 727-430-9867 or cseufert@360painting.com. To donate food, visit the Kids Lift Amazon Wish List at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/XPIDFUJPDQ77.