In addition to offering more than 110 amazing dishes and drinks available to guests during the park’s Food & Wine Festival this spring, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will also serve up outdoor concerts included free with park admission! The weekend festival runs each Friday through Sunday, now through April 25. The Festival Field Stage will host headlining national acts every Saturday in March and April, plus Friday, April 2, giving two limited-capacity performances each day. While over at the Coke Canopy, local talent will take the stage daily throughout the festival.

Enhanced health and safety measures will be in place for performers and guests alike. In addition to increased cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks and face covering requirements, capacity will also be significantly limited in order to create more open space, allowing guests to maintain physical distancing in a safe environment.

“Since our reopening in June, our park teams have safely and successfully hosted multiple productions at our spacious outdoor venues,” said Neal Thurman, park president for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “Through creativity, adaptability and dedication to guest safety, our staff made it possible for park-goers to once again enjoy live music from some of their favorite artists.”

Music for All Tastes – Full Concert Line Up

Included free in park admission, guests may enjoy the following acts during Busch Gardens’ Food & Wine Festival. For the first time in the festival’s history, two limited-capacity shows will be offered for each headlining act at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., creating more physically distant options for guests to enjoy their favorite artists.

Saturday, March 6: Phillip Phillips

Saturday, March 13: Parmalee

Saturday, March 20: Dylan Scott

Saturday, March 27: 38 Special

Friday, April 2: Sugar Ray

Saturday, April 3: Sister Hazel

Saturday, April 10: LOCASH

Saturday, April 17: Tito Nieves

Saturday, April 24: Starship Feat. Mickey Thomas

VIP Seating Packages Available Now!

To reserve a space in advance, guests can purchase VIP Seating Packages, including physically distanced premium concert seating and a 5-item Sampler Lanyard. Before the show, guests may use their lanyards to choose their favorite samples from the park’s extensive menu, featuring 22 NEW food items and more than 80 wines, beers and cocktails. Premium seating packages and the full event menu are available now at buschgardens.com/tampa/events/food-and-wine-festival/.

Enjoy the Best of the Food & Wine Festival with a Sampler Lanyard

The best way for guests to savor—and save—on their favorite dishes and drinks at this year’s Food & Wine Festival is with a sampler lanyard. Guests can purchase a 5-, 10- or 12-item sampler lanyard to use at each festival cabin to explore sample-sized dishes and drink offerings with ease. 5-punch lanyards start at just $34.99. Pass Members can purchase an exclusive 15-item sampler for the same price as a 12-item sampler to enjoy three FREE samples! Visit buschgardens.com/tampa/events/food-and-wine-festival/ to view the full festival menu.

Best Way to Play – Busch Gardens Fun Card and Annual Passes

With a Busch Gardens Fun Card, you pay for a day and play all year!* For a limited time, guests who purchase the Busch Gardens Fun Card for $113.99 will receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE! For the price of a single-day ticket to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card allows access throughout the year, so you can visit again and again, and access great events like the Food & Wine Festival, Summer Nights, Christmas Town and more! Buy now before prices go up!

For more park benefits, guests can upgrade to a Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum Annual Pass to enjoy the perks they want most throughout 2021. Annual Pass Members* receive 12 months of visits with the best benefits ever, including FREE parking, up to 6 free guest tickets and up to 50 percent savings on merchandise, Quick Queue and more!

Guests can visit www.BuschGardensTampa.com for more information and reservations—and to purchase tickets, Fun Cards or Annual Passes. Fans can stay up to date with park events, attractions and more by following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Expanded Health and Safety Measures

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees and the animals in our care. The park has worked diligently with state and local health experts, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards. These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.

For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the park, including key operational changes, visit buschgardens.com/tampa/safety.

*Some restrictions apply.