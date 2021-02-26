Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 26, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center and Apollo Beach.
Since February 25, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (29 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Ruskin having 14 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Gibsonton having nine new cases, Seffner having eight new cases and Dover having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 25, 2021: 8,335 cases
Riverview, February 26, 2021: 8,364↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 25, 2021: 6,255 cases
Brandon, February 26, 2021: 6,276↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 25, 2021: 3,107 cases
Ruskin, February 26, 2021: 3,121↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 25, 2021: 2,111 cases
Wimauma, February 26, 2021: 2,121↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 25, 2021: 3,811 cases
Valrico, February 26, 2021: 3,829↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 25, 2021: 1,289 cases
Sun City Center, February 26, 2021: 1,289, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 25, 2021: 1,221 cases
Apollo Beach, February 26, 2021: 1,221, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 25, 2021: 1,726 cases
Seffner, February 26, 2021: 1,734↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 25, 2021: 1,298 cases
Gibsonton, February 26, 2021: 1,307 cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 25, 2021: 1,540 cases
Lithia, February 26, 2021: 1,551↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 25, 2021: 1,279 cases
Dover, February 26, 2021: 1,280↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 25, 2021: 31,888
February 26, 2021: 32,009
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 25, 2021: 109,564
February 26, 2021: 109,910
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 25, 2021: 1,857,670
February 26, 2021: 1,863,453
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 25, 2021: 1,484
February 26, 2021: 1,484
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 25, 2021: 30,478
February 26, 2021: 30,624
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)