Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 26, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center and Apollo Beach.

Since February 25, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (29 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Ruskin having 14 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Gibsonton having nine new cases, Seffner having eight new cases and Dover having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 25, 2021: 8,335 cases

Riverview, February 26, 2021: 8,364↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 25, 2021: 6,255 cases

Brandon, February 26, 2021: 6,276↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 25, 2021: 3,107 cases

Ruskin, February 26, 2021: 3,121↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 25, 2021: 2,111 cases

Wimauma, February 26, 2021: 2,121↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 25, 2021: 3,811 cases

Valrico, February 26, 2021: 3,829↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 25, 2021: 1,289 cases

Sun City Center, February 26, 2021: 1,289, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 25, 2021: 1,221 cases

Apollo Beach, February 26, 2021: 1,221, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 25, 2021: 1,726 cases

Seffner, February 26, 2021: 1,734↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 25, 2021: 1,298 cases

Gibsonton, February 26, 2021: 1,307 cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 25, 2021: 1,540 cases

Lithia, February 26, 2021: 1,551↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 25, 2021: 1,279 cases

Dover, February 26, 2021: 1,280↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 25, 2021: 31,888

February 26, 2021: 32,009

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 25, 2021: 109,564

February 26, 2021: 109,910

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 25, 2021: 1,857,670

February 26, 2021: 1,863,453

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 25, 2021: 1,484

February 26, 2021: 1,484

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 25, 2021: 30,478

February 26, 2021: 30,624

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)