The Let’s Chalk ministry created by First Presbyterian Church of Brandon was created out of the need to stay connected to students—ages 3 years through fifth grade—and their families.

“We have always had an active children’s ministry and I have been involved for over 35 years,” said Lynn Pabst, discipleship ministry team member. “The Let’s Chalk was an idea to reach kids in a new way.”

According to Pabst, a ‘Let’s Chalk’ visit would begin by greeting the child and family in the driveway with everyone safely wearing a mask. The adults start by laying down blue painter’s tape in lines to form a shape. Each child receives a tote bag that has been donated by a church member that contains a box of colored chalk and a snack. The volunteers, family and children work together to color the sections and then the students pull up the tape to see their beautiful artwork.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church had an active in-person children ministry called Faithful Friends. “We did monthly events at the church on Friday nights,” said Pabst. “Since the pandemic, we have been doing other events to try and be sure the students know how much we love them and are thinking of them.”

This year, the church is also holding an event called Operation Egg Drop, which is a new version of an Easter egg hunt. Church members will deliver ‘at-home’ Easter egg hunts to children and youth. The event is happening on Saturday, April 3 at 8 a.m., when the volunteers will pick up their egg hunt kits to be delivered to the registered homes of the participating families.

Donations of individually wrapped candy or small trinkets to fill the eggs are welcome. Any donations may be dropped off at the church office by Sunday, March 28.

First Presbyterian Church of Brandon is located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon. For more information about upcoming events, visit www.fpcbrandon.org or watch for events on the FPCB Facebook page. The church office can be reached by calling 689-4597.