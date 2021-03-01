Since almost the beginning of COVID-19, a group of parishioners at St. Clement Church in Plant City has assembled each Wednesday in the South Florida Baptist Hospital parking lot to pray for healthcare workers, first responders and essential personnel.

According to South Florida Baptist’s Martin Bahl, these faithful prayer warriors have met in the parking lot and prayed the rosary for 30 minutes each Wednesday since April 1, 2020.

“They have not missed a Wednesday for nearly one year and continue to meet there each Wednesday for nearly the past year,” said Bahl.

The group meets at the South Florida Baptist Hospital main parking lot, located at 301 N. Alexander St. in Plant City, on Wednesday of each week.

“We believe very strongly in the power of prayer and especially the rosary which we pray every week,” said Joey Findlay, the group’s organizer. “The point is to pray for the healthcare workers, essential workers and our first responders, and, of course, all the people suffering from this virus. We’ve remained steadfast in that because we know that God will intercede. He’s here with us and has a greater plan. If He can stick it out, then so can we.”

The hospital staff see and appreciate the support of the group.

“We really appreciate what these people are selflessly doing each week to take time out for us here,” said James Kelley, a South Florida Baptist Hospital security officer.

To learn more about South Florida Baptist Hospital, visit baycare.org or call 1-800-BAYCARE.

St. Clement Catholic Church is located at 1104 N. Alexander St. in Plant City and can be reached at 752-8251. For more information, visit www.stclementpc.org.