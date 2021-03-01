Teamwork Missions offers youth mission trips, excursions and Christian heritage history trips. Its goal is to engage, equip and encourage students to live a life of faith and service, grow relationships and unity within youth groups and provide memories that will last a lifetime.

Rev. Johnny Saunders is the ministry coordinator for Teamwork Missions. He is excited about getting back on course and introducing the new trips that are being planned for the summer.

“Our 2020 was nothing like we had planned. Our summer mission trips and Christian history trips were canceled due to COVID,” said Saunders. “So, our schedule was upside down, but the amazing part is that for every obstacle we faced in 2020, God provided opportunity. Since our trips were on hold, we really were able to focus on outreach events.”

Some of these outreach efforts centered on the shortage of masks at the beginning of the pandemic. Teamwork Missions put together a design team and made more than 2,000 masks that were provided to nurses, first responders and those who just needed a washable/reusable mask. Every mask included a scripture and encouragement in the package. Teamwork Missions volunteers also delivered more than 100 food baskets to those in need, mostly in Hillsborough County.

Saunders and his team have been working tirelessly on scheduling mission outreach programs and trips for the summer in 2021. The summer trips include locations such as Colorado Springs, Nashville as well as local mission opportunities in Tampa.

“Our trips include working, witnessing and worship,” said Saunders. “In a generation looking for meaning and purpose, we teach young people how to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Our trips offer relational ministry, outreach and special projects. New this year, we are also offering multigenerational trips where families can come serve beside other families. What a great example for a parent or grandparent to serve with their children for God’s glory.”

The possibility of conducting Christian heritage and history trips again will hopefully take place soon.

“We do trips to Philly, Boston and D.C., exploring the faith of our founding fathers,” said Saunders. “We look at these historical cities through a biblical worldview and an authentic lens of faith. Nothing impacts someone more than seeing the memorials and buildings, hearing the history while standing right where it happened. It inspires students to walk the same paths of faith many of our founding fathers walked.”

Teamwork Missions hopes to continue to expand its outreach in 2021.

“Our outreach is only limited by our resources,” said Saunders. “We love to visit churches and share more about Teamwork Missions and what God is doing in our ministry.”

If you would like to be a partner, volunteer or need more information, visit www.teamworkmissions.com or call 601-2336.