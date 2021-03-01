The IMPACT program is currently accepting applications for its Teen IMPACT Summer Staff program through Friday, March 26. The IMPACT Program consists of high school students committed to saying ‘yes’ to healthy relationships and a positive future by saying ‘no’ to premarital sex, drugs, tobacco and alcohol.

The IMPACT Summer Staff program is an opportunity for high school students to educate younger students, 10 years old and above, about the importance of living healthy lifestyles and be role models of this lifestyle. Summer Staff students will be presenting at local Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs, recreation centers and churches throughout the community.

The Summer Staff program is an eight-week long program with mandatory weeklong training (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.). The following seven weeks will be Monday-Thursday with varying times (most likely 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.). Every other Friday will be an optional Fun Friday event which could include trips down the rainbow river and to local theme parks. Reliable transportation is a must.

Executive Director of the IMPACT Program Angie Kagey is looking forward to this summer’s activities with the 2021 IMPACT Teens.

“My favorite part of the Summer Staff program is seeing the change in our students from the beginning of the summer to the end of the summer,” said Kagey. “What a student looks like at the beginning of the summer to the end of the summer is truly a transformation from developing public speaking skills, working together as a team, strong friendships are formed and their own personal commitments are strengthened.”

The summer program includes between 30-35 students, from rising ninth grade through 12th grade. The application with instructions can be found on the website, www.whatisimpact.com. The ideal Summer Staffer should be comfortable in front of a crowd and must be able to memorize scripts, perform in skits, communicate ideas and engage the audience in topical dialogue.

For more information on the Teen IMPACT Summer Staff program, contact Angie at akagey@whatisimpact.com or the IMPACT office at 264-9368. IMPACT is located at 122 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon.