After a successful first outdoor performance, the Brandon Ballet is ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day with an elegant and virtuosic ballet performance. The Brandon Ballet will perform For the Love of Aurora on Sunday, February 14.

The dancers of Brandon Ballet will perform an original, one-act ballet created by Artistic Director Doricha Sales, who has choreographed a family-friendly ballet based on the beloved story of Sleeping Beauty, and librettos (text of an opera) of La Belle au Bois Dormant and Le Reveil de Flore.

In this fresh, imaginative take on the classic tale, the dancers will carry the audience through the celebrations and mishaps of Aurora’s 15th birthday party. The audience will enjoy the merriment as her Court of Fairies present to her the gifts of kindness, vitality, grace and temperament. Then, you can watch in anticipation as the evil fairy, Carabosse, begins to set her curse in action. As the performance comes to a close, the audience will be delighted to rejoice in Aurora’s vision of her future husband, Prince Desire.

Hannah Townend, administrative director for the Brandon Ballet, said, “This ballet was created completely from scratch. With the original Sleeping Beauty in mind, Artistic Director Doricha Sales created all-new choreography and an original storyline to present a ballet that will serve as a precursor to our premiere of Sleeping Beauty on Saturday, April 24.”

For the Love of Aurora will be presented outdoors at Overflow Church, located at 4929 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. The Brandon Ballet will present two shows on Sunday, February 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Attendees need to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, as no chairs will be provided.

All tickets are $20 plus tax and can be obtained at www.brandonballet.org until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, February 13.

The Brandon Ballet is a nonprofit, pre-professional ballet company that develops and promotes opportunities for aspiring young dancers. The Brandon Ballet was founded in 1993. Each year, the Brandon Ballet presents several unique and interesting ballet performances.

For more information, visit www.brandonballet.org or call 684-4282.