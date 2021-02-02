FishHawk resident Michael Brand, who is the senior vice president of sales at Vortex Security, brings to his Tampa team of eight more than 20 years of experience working in this industry. Since his start at Vortex Security in 2016, Brand has implemented the principles that he learned throughout his career as the company continues to grow in the community.

Brand shared what the number one goal is at Vortex Security.

“Our number one goal is to create lifelong happy customers that want to remain customers,” Brand said.

Vortex Security became established in 2014, with the headquarters located in Jupiter, Florida. Since then, the company has grown to more than 5,000 customers. The Florida-based security company serves more than 12 counties. Within the Tampa Bay area, it covers Hillsborough County, Citrus County and more.

It offers an array of security services to both home and commercial properties. Vortex Security specializes in video monitoring systems, security systems and home automation. For instance, the Smart Home Security System is structured with 24/7 access at one’s fingertips with real-time alerts and remote control through its mobile app. Even if the power goes out and such, customers will always remain connected and protected. To add, it also provides a full suite of interactive services geared toward supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

Vortex Security also consists of employees who are involved in the community, such as Brand. He stated that Vortex Security sponsors PTAs (Parent Teacher Associations) at various schools such as Newsome High School, Stowers Elementary School and more. Vortex Security has also given back to other local charities.

Those interested in receiving a free quote can go onto the Vortex Security website and fill out the form, or you could reach out to Brand directly.

The overall future of Vortex Security looks bright.

“As time permits, we are working on continuing our customer base and potential expansion into other places in the state,” Brand said.

For more information, visit https://vortexsecurityfl.com, call 523-8015 or email mbrand@vortexsecurity.us.