March is Women’s History Month, and the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative (HCPLC) is offering a wide array of virtual events, book recommendations and online resources. It is simple to get involved—just visit www.hcplc.org/womenshistorymonth.

Honoring women in history began in 1981 when Congress passed Pub. L. 97-28, which authorized and requested the president to proclaim the week beginning on March 7, 1982 as Women’s History Month. In 1987, Congress passed Pub. L. 100-9, which designated the month of March as Women’s History Month.

Since 1995, presidents have issued a series of annual proclamations designating March as Women’s History Month. These proclamations celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields.

The staff of the HCPLC have worked hard to make book recommendations for children, teens and adults. They also have a list of fascinating films to consider, so you can explore women’s achievements in the cinema.

A very interesting section allows you to view the Burgert Brothers Photographic Collection. Here, you can explore women’s history in Tampa Bay through a pictorial collection that spans from the late 1800s to the early 1960s.

On Tuesday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m., join online for a presentation on Women Tech Pioneers. This presentation on the technological achievements of women from around the world is recommended for all ages.

On Friday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m., join local author and women’s history expert Doris Weatherford as she shares stories from her book, Real Women of Tampa and Hillsborough County From Prehistory To The Millennium. This discussion is recommended for adults.

You will not want to miss the chance to partake in the library’s events as well as that of the Library of Congress, the Smithsonian Institute and many other institutions as they honor women’s contributions in American history.

President Jimmy Carter, when designating March 2-8, 1980 as National Women’s History Week, said, “From the first settlers who came to our shores, from the first American Indian families who befriended them, men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America was as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well.”

Please visit https://hcplc.org for more information.