Edited by Jenny Bennett

Brooks & Brooks Law Firm

Choose Brooks & Brooks Law Firm for your next legal dilemma, whether that is a car accident, medical malpractice, a slip and fall, contract dispute or a landlord tenant dispute. With a combined experience of over 49 years of practice, you will receive the best representation possible and get its commitment to providing the highest level of service.

Brooks & Brooks Law Firm is located at 205 S. Hwy. 41., Ste. A in Ruskin and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. After-hours appointments can also be made by calling the office on 906-6000.

For more information, visit www.brooksbrookslaw.com or follow the Brooks & Brooks Law Firm Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TwoLocationsTampaRuskin.

strong>Fields & Table Opening Soon

Mirna and Brentt Skinner, the owners of new grocery store Fields & Table, located in Riverview, are on a mission to provide the community with quality, fresh and affordable produce, meats, dairy and baked goods.

“We believe every household should have the opportunity to have fresh, healthy and delicious food options at their table,” said Mirna and Brent. “Our priority is to source seasonal items from local area farms and distributors. Our focus is on the customer’s shopping experience.”

Education about the produce, when and how to buy something in season, how to prepare it and healthy options will also be provided.

Fields & Table is located at 11531 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.fieldsandtable.com.

Popular Cuban Restaurant La Septima Cafe Celebrates 26 Years

La Septima Cafe is celebrating 26 years in business. It is well known as a Brandon staple for its delicious and authentic Cuban fusion cuisine.

Despite having to close the dining room due to COVID-19, the restaurant pivoted to serving family meals for four people that can be picked up and served at home. These have proven to be a success and are very popular, and a great deal at only $39.95. Another big reason to celebrate is that Kathy Jangraw, a popular employee, has been working at La Septima for 23 of those 26 years. Congratulations!

La Septima Cafe is located at 702 W. Lumsden Rd. in the La Viva Plaza. For more information, visit www.laseptimacafe.com or call 685-0502.

Missy’s Ink Celebrates Four-Year Anniversary

Missy Duncan, owner of permanent makeup salon Missy’s Ink, is excited to be celebrating the four-year anniversary of her salon in Brandon. It specializes in brow, eye and lip makeup that will enhance your beauty. Missy knows that life is not always perfect, but she believes that your makeup can be.

For more information, visit www.missyink.com, email missy@missyduncan.com or call 659-0648.

Craig Beckinger Wins Brandon’s Alignable Business Person Of The Year

The largest online referral network for small businesses, Alignable.com, recently announced the results of its search for local business leaders who have gone above and beyond to help peers during the COVID-19 crisis. Craig Beckinger of ABC Event Planning was honored as the Brandon winner.

“Brandon’s community means a great deal to me and, like many of my peers, I have gladly helped my fellow small business owners overcome a number of obstacles during this tough time,” said Beckinger. “I am beyond honored to receive this award and very grateful for the heartwarming support of my peers. We’re all stronger together.”

ABC Event Planning takes event preparations off your shoulders, but never out of your hands. Beckinger has designed and managed dozens of events across a broad spectrum of categories. For additional information, visit info@ABCEventplanning.com or call 561-876-6845.

Enjoy A Perfect Pint Of Guinness At Strandhill Public

Strandhill Public is a modern day Irish pub that celebrates traditional Irish culture through authentic dishes and craft beverages, including the perfect pint of Guinness. The restaurant serves a mixture of traditional Irish dishes, such as shepherd’s pie, an all-day Irish breakfast including black pudding as well as some classic American dishes thrown in.

“We are here to celebrate and sustain the spirit of the traditional Irish pub with enthusiasm for artisan Irish food and libations, paying tribute to times past while representing modern culture,” said Owners Rory Martin and Sharon Gaumond.

Strandhill Public is located at 10288 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa and is open from 11-1 a.m. daily. For more information, visit www.strandhillpublic.com or call 442-7080.

Giddings Crawford, Personal Injury Law Firm Opens

Brian Giddings and Ben Crawford have partnered to create a new personal injury law firm, Giddings Crawford, PLLC, located in Brandon and focused on personal injury and wrongful death.

Giddings grew up in the area and went to Bloomingdale High School, and he has practiced personal injury law for the last 10 years. Crawford grew up in Lakeland and has lived in Valrico for the last 14 years, practicing personal injury law for that time.

They opened Giddings Crawford, PLLC in Brandon to better serve the people of Western Hillsborough County where they are part of the community. They are dedicated to achieving the best results possible for your claim.

The office is located at 510 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. 303 in Brandon. For more information, visit www.gclawpllc.com or call either 951-4033 or 863-860-6951.

Florida Orthopaedic Institute Introduces Three Physicians From Recent Merger

Florida Orthopaedic Institute (FOI) is proud to announce the introduction of Dr. Neil Kumar, Dr. Peter Lopez and Dr. Robert Maddalon to its expanding practice. Drs. Kumar, Lopez and Maddalon are formerly from Brandon Orthopedic Associates (BOA), one of five practices included in the merger between FOI and OrthoCare announced in March 2020.

“Drs. Kumar, Lopez and Maddalon are all welcome additions to the Sports Medicine, Hand & Upper Extremity and Hip & Knee divisions, respectively,” said Lee Levanduski, chief operating officer at Florida Orthopaedic Institute.

For additional information on Florida Orthopaedic Institute, visit www.floridaortho.com. Appointments can be made by calling 978-9797.

Simon Firearms Adds Mini Training Classes To Its Courses

Simon Firearms & Family Safety Training is pleased to announce, in addition to its Concealed Carry & Home Defense Certification courses, the introduction of its Mini (Bite-Size) Training Classes. These programs include basic firearm fundamentals and safety, home, business and house of worship security plans. These classes are designed to focus on an individual’s or group’s personal protective interest or safety concerns.

Concealed Carry and Home Defense Certification courses continue, and the next dates are Saturday, March 20 and April 17. For more information and details, please email BeSafe@SimonSafetyTraining.com.