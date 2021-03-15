Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 13, 2021.

Since March 12, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (42 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 33 new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having 11 new cases, Valrico having 10 new cases, Ruskin and Lithia each having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having seven new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases and Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 12, 2021: 8,663 cases

Riverview, March 13, 2021: 8,696↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 12, 2021: 6,499 cases

Brandon, March 13, 2021: 6,541↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 12, 2021: 3,265 cases

Ruskin, March 13, 2021: 3,274↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 12, 2021: 2,201 cases

Wimauma, March 13, 2021: 2,212↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 12, 2021: 4,018 cases

Valrico, March 13, 2021: 4,028↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 12, 2021: 1,341 cases

Sun City Center, March 13, 2021: 1,345↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 12, 2021: 1,302 cases

Apollo Beach, March 13, 2021: 1,309↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 12, 2021: 1,807 cases

Seffner, March 13, 2021: 1,818↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 12, 2021: 1,371 cases

Gibsonton, March 13, 2021: 1,373↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 12, 2021: 1,657 cases

Lithia, March 13, 2021: 1,666↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 12, 2021: 1,324 cases

Dover, March 13, 2021: 1,326↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 12, 2021: 33,354

March 13, 2021: 33,494

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 12, 2021: 114,114

March 13, 2021: 114,513

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 12, 2021: 1,931,613

March 13, 2021: 1,936,788

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 12, 2021: 1,551

March 13, 2021: 1,555

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 12, 2021: 32,145

March 13, 2021: 32,225

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)