Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 13, 2021.
Since March 12, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (42 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 33 new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having 11 new cases, Valrico having 10 new cases, Ruskin and Lithia each having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having seven new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases and Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 12, 2021: 8,663 cases
Riverview, March 13, 2021: 8,696↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 12, 2021: 6,499 cases
Brandon, March 13, 2021: 6,541↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 12, 2021: 3,265 cases
Ruskin, March 13, 2021: 3,274↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 12, 2021: 2,201 cases
Wimauma, March 13, 2021: 2,212↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 12, 2021: 4,018 cases
Valrico, March 13, 2021: 4,028↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 12, 2021: 1,341 cases
Sun City Center, March 13, 2021: 1,345↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 12, 2021: 1,302 cases
Apollo Beach, March 13, 2021: 1,309↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 12, 2021: 1,807 cases
Seffner, March 13, 2021: 1,818↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 12, 2021: 1,371 cases
Gibsonton, March 13, 2021: 1,373↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 12, 2021: 1,657 cases
Lithia, March 13, 2021: 1,666↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 12, 2021: 1,324 cases
Dover, March 13, 2021: 1,326↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 12, 2021: 33,354
March 13, 2021: 33,494
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 12, 2021: 114,114
March 13, 2021: 114,513
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 12, 2021: 1,931,613
March 13, 2021: 1,936,788
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 12, 2021: 1,551
March 13, 2021: 1,555
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 12, 2021: 32,145
March 13, 2021: 32,225
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)