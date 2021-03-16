Have you got the calendar ready? Last summer, most children’s fun plans were affected by the pandemic, but this year, organizations all over the area are ready to keep children active, engaged and, most importantly, safe during the time off school.

The staff at the Osprey Observer has collected the top recommendations for local summer camps and created this special pull-out section. We asked local camps what they are doing to keep students healthy while giving them the summer of fun they deserve.

At Music Showcase, music and theater take the stage, and so can your child. Musicals will be offered where your child can hold starring roles in popular musicals offered by the Florida Academy of Performing Arts for children ages 5 and up.

The local YMCAs will offer many types of camps at its great summer camp location, Camp Cristina in Riverview, which mixes fun along with great learning experiences. With plenty of choices, there is something for everyone.

A Child’s Haven offers kitchen-prepared meals and various activities for children in

kindergarten through fifth grade.

Weekly themes utilizing age-specific activities and field trips are what make BSAC’s Camp High 5 unique.

Specialty camps for soccer (Florida Hawks FC), baseball (Ostingers Academy) basketball and flag football (FishHawk Fellowship Church) and art (Center Place) also offer great opportunities for creative and athletic summer learning.

Kids ‘R’ Kids at Circa FishHawk and Valrico offer full and half-day summer fun with weekly field trips and themes.

What better skill to learn in the summer than scuba diving and Trilogy Dive Center makes it easy with a week-long course for children 10 and older with pick up from BSAC in Brandon.

After 16 years of bringing successful STEM camps to the Brandon area, TechPlayzone will host camps this year at the newly reopened Center Place and virtually for families who prefer to stay at home.

For dates, prices and registration information on these camps and more, turn the pages, enjoy this special section and have a great summer. Our staff has also compiled information on the COVID-19 policies from temperature checks to sanitation procedures for these camps to help you feel confident on where you want to send your children this summer.

Watch for our Summer Camp Sweepstakes link where the Osprey Observer will buy your child a week of camp at the summer camp of your choice! Enter now by emailing (subject line ‘Summer Camp Free’) contest@ospreyobserver.com.

Did we miss a great summer camp option? Let us know by emailing (subject line ‘Summer Camp’) kquesada@ospreyobserver.com and we will be sure to add it to our full listing online.

Have a great summer of fun!