Youth ages 11 to 14 who may be interested in enhancing their skills when it comes to babysitting can attend the free Safe Sitter class on Saturday, April 17 at 9 a.m. For the first time, the Safe Sitter class will be held at the Children’s Board Family Resource Center in Brandon.

Registration will be required, with a maximum of 12 people for the 8-hour class. Besides Brandon, classes will be offered at all of its other locations on various dates and times.

Juli Day, center manager at the Children’s Board Family Resource Center in Brandon, mentioned how those who participate will benefit.

“[Those] taking the Safe Sitter class can expect to leave feeling more physically and mentally prepared to safely care for the children in their supervision,” Day said.

Safe Sitter is part of the Mobile Health and Safety Program outreach with St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in partnership with the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County. For those who may not have access to such valuable resources, Hillsborough County provides these educational classes at no cost.

Safe Sitter teaches safety skills for online safety, indoor safety and more. In addition, attendees will also learn first aid, child development, choking rescue, CPR and much more.

Bevin Maynard, St. Joseph’s Children’s Wellness and Safety Center supervisor, shared how important it is to have these types of skills at such a young age.

“Virtual learning has led to more children staying home by themselves and this is great for independence as long as it is done safely at the right age for that child’s developmental level,” Maynard said.

The accidental death of a nurse’s young child while in the care of an adult babysitter led to the establishment of Safe Sitter. For more than 25 years, St. Joseph’s Children’s Wellness and Safety Center has been teaching this class as well as recognized as a Gold Service Provider year after year.

For more information, visit https://www.familysupporthc.org. The center is located at 1271 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon and can be reached at 740-4634.