There’s going to be more than green beer at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bloomingdale this St. Patrick’s Day.

Don’t misunderstand, the restaurant will still feature its signature Irish dishes and drinks, but in addition to the festivities, bartender and employee Carly Dickson has organized a fundraiser for local charity A Kid’s Place.

“My parents have always donated to A Kid’s Place and I wanted to help them and at the same time highlight local businesses in our community,” said the recent college graduate.

A Kid’s Place provides residential services to children, from birth to age 18, who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.

On Wednesday, March 17 from 4-10 p.m., a tent will be set up outside the restaurant with games, from cornhole to life-size Jenga. She will also be holding a raffle, with the proceeds going directly to A Kid’s Place.

“So many local businesses have generously helped me with this endeavor,” Dickson said. “This couldn’t happen without them.”

Financial sponsors of the event include Marshall Pool Services, My Floor Connection, Elite Cleaning & Household Organization, Beth M. Green Photography, All American Lawn & Irrigation Corp and Keller Williams Realtor Michaelene Tracey. Sponsors that have donated items to the raffle include Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Valrico Therapeutic Massage, Sports Clips, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Riverview, The Flip Flop Shop, Hook & Ladder Co and Lex Cosmetics.

Kona Ice will also be selling its gourmet tropical shaved ice and donate 20 percent of its total sales to A Kid’s Place.

Dickson is also donating all her tip money to the charity. Other Beef employees have posted the event on their social media accounts and brought in items to raffle off as well.

She has a goal of $5,000 to be raised and is on track to reach that goal. Donors that can’t make it to the event can still make a donation by Venmoing her at @carlydickson1. In addition to cash, she is also accepting gift cards for the charity, from gas cards and fast food restaurants to Amazon and Visa. Each dollar of a gift card donation will get you that number of raffle entries (a $25 gift card would get you 25 entries).

“I’m hoping families will come out and support this while at the same time coming to enjoy a delicious meal in the restaurant,” said Dickson.

For more information about A Kid’s Place, visit www.akidsplacetb.org. For more information about Dickson’s fundraiser, email her at carlyjdickson@gmail.com.