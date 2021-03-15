In their continuing quest to offer the highest quality of life, Savannah Court Assisted Living Residence of Brandon is pleased to announce it can now boast an array of on-site mental and physical health services. Residents can enjoy the love and care Savannah Court is known for providing and feel at ease knowing they will not need to travel off-site for therapy.

Raymond Brandon, head of marketing, is so excited for the residents: “It’s made such a difference already. We are partnering with leaders in comprehensive and affordable on-site care.”

Brandon and the team at Savannah Court understand that the coronavirus was unprecedented and greatly impacted their residents. Savannah Court is now poised to do all it can to ensure residents have access to psychological counseling, psychiatric services, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. This is in addition to the warmth and hospitality of its overall atmosphere.

Savannah Court offers a variety of floor plans and tailors its level of care to accommodate the individual wants and needs of its residents. Whether you are largely independent but you want the peace of mind of having 24-hour access to caring associates or require substantial assistance in day-to-day living, Savannah Court can ensure your needs are met.

The staff sees each resident as a mother or father, sister or brother; because of this perspective, they treat residents with dignity and love. From planning engaging social events tailored to the residents’ personalities, to cooking quality meals, to housekeeping, to medical attention, you can trust the staff at Savannah Court to always have your best interests in mind.

For more information, call 643-6767 or visit www.slm.net/fl/brandon/savannah-court-of-brandon/. Find Savannah Court on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SavannahCourtBrandonAssistedLiving. Savannah Court of Brandon is located at 824 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon.