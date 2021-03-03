Treating people so they feel like family when visiting one of the 740-plus Culver’s locations across the United States would be a principle that the True Blue Crew exemplifies. On February 1, a new Culver’s joined the Riverview neighborhood. Owner Andrew Gravely and his team of 65 look forward to building relationships and serving the community one meal at a time.

Gravely stated how he got involved in becoming the owner of this specific Culver’s.

“With it being a family-owned and operated restaurant, I just fell in love with the brand and what it stands for,” Gravely said.

The first Culver’s opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1984 by Craig Culver and Lea Culver as well as Craig’s parents, George Culver and Ruth Culver. It is known for its Fresh Frozen Custard, ButterBurgers as well as other tasty items on the menu.

For instance, each day Culver’s has a different flavor of the day with its Fresh Frozen Custard, which could be butter pecan, chocolate-covered strawberry and more. In addition, the custard is made in small batches at the restaurant daily. Culver’s does not compromise on quality and the food there is cooked to order.

Gravely mentioned what makes Culver’s unique.

“We place a lot of emphasis on making sure that the community gets taken care of,” Gravely said.

In regards to community, Gravely also belongs to the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. For the last year he has been assisting with Teaching to Excellence, which creates awareness for businesses in the area to give back to the teachers. Gravely took note of the numerous challenges both students and teachers have faced with the pandemic.

He decided to give a total of 15,000 Valentine cards to students that included a coupon for one free scoop of custard. Every staff member also received a free value basket meal. Two day cares and 11 schools, such as Riverview High School, Newsome High School and more, were gifted with these items.

For more information, visit https://www.culvers.com/restaurants/riverview-fl-boyette-rd. It is located at 11620 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Open Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Call 252-8378.