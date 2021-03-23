For more than 12 years, Dynamic Painting USA has been celebrating its anniversary each year by donating a free exterior home paint job to a local deserving family. And this year, the company will choose a single mom to give the prize to, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The Painting from the Heart campaign, sponsored by Dynamic Painting and the Osprey Observer, is designed to give an exterior home paint job to a local family with a single mother in need.

Since 2011, 12 exterior home paint jobs have been donated and families all across Hillsborough County have been the recipients. Potential recipients must write up a 500-word essay on why they would like a paint job and must include a picture of their house in order to be eligible. Certain restrictions apply. Entries can be emailed to rsilver_dynamicpainting@verizon.net or texted to 388-3121.

“I started my business in 2007 and did most of the painting myself,” said Owner Rob Silver. “The community has helped my business grow and I’m proud to give back with the Painting from the Heart campaign.”

According to Silver, he has donated on average $2,500-$3,000 of exterior paint jobs every year for close to 10 years. The Painting from the Heart campaign gives exterior paint jobs to single mothers on Mother’s Day and servicemen or veterans during the holidays. For the last 10 years, he has also given $3,000-$4,000 in certificates to local charities for room makeovers every year.

“If I can make a small difference in somebody’s life by giving a paint job away, then I’d love to do that,” added Silver.

In addition to Painting from the Heart, Silver has been involved as a guardian for Honor Flight of West Central Florida, taking WWII veterans on a trip to Washington D.C. for the day. He has also been a member of Rotary, local chambers and more.

For more information on Dynamic Painting USA, visit its website at http://dynamicpaintingusa.com or call 689-9333.