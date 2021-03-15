Soaring your way from Tuesday to Sunday, April 13-18, the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo is back and better than ever. Coming off the heels of 2020’s unfortunate cancellation due to COVID-19 restrictions, aviation enthusiasts can look forward to six exciting days of SUN ‘n FUN’s world-famous aviation spectacle, including hundreds of exhibitors, dozens of forums and workshops plus breathtaking aerial displays by some of the best airshow performers in the business.

Since 1974, SUN ‘n FUN has attracted millions of plane spotters and pilots alike from around the globe to share their collective passion for slipping Earth’s surly bonds. This 2021 Aerospace Expo is eagerly anticipated by aviation enthusiasts and fans everywhere as they look forward to this open-spaced, action-packed outdoor event.

Following recommended CDC guidelines, safety procedures for public health have been put into place for this year’s show so that fans can get back to safely enjoying magnificent airshows again in 2021 at Lakeland Linder International Airport.

“Our event certainly suffered alongside the rest of the world when the pandemic forced us to cancel last year,” said Greg Gibson, chief marketing officer and airshow director for SUN ‘n FUN, “but we are coming back better than ever in 2021 with new and exciting things for our guests in a COVID-responsible venue that has their safety and enjoyment as top priorities.”

Headlining the show’s exclusive lineup are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who are celebrating their 75th anniversary with all-new F-18 Super Hornets and the return of ‘Fat Albert.’ An Ex-Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules recently retired from the Royal Air Force ‘across the pond’ has taken on the role of the fan favorite affectionately known as ‘Bert.’

With a paint refresh and improved logistics support, this is one of the first times the public will get to see the new Super Hornets and Fat Albert’s sleek new look in person. Performing thrilling combat and aerobatic maneuvers for over 500 million fans since 1946, their newest season is sure to make history alongside the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and many, many more daring aerial artists across the weeklong event.

SUN ‘n FUN will honor 2020 ticket purchases at the 2021 SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo as long as no refunds have been made. Just bring your 2020 ticket with you and you are all set. Please contact SUN ‘n FUN if a change is required for a scheduled ticket (i.e. 9/27 Club or Preferred Airshow Seating).

For additional information and 2021 ticket purchases, visit https://flysnf.org/aerospace-expo/purchase-tickets.