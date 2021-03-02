Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 27, 2021.

Since February 26, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (23 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Valrico having 13 new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Wimauma and Seffner having seven new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having five new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases and Apollo Beach and Dover each having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 26, 2021: 8,364 cases

Riverview, February 27, 2021: 8,387↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 26, 2021: 6,276 cases

Brandon, February 27, 2021: 6,290↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 26, 2021: 3,121 cases

Ruskin, February 27, 2021: 3,129↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 26, 2021: 2,121 cases

Wimauma, February 27, 2021: 2,128↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 26, 2021: 3,829 cases

Valrico, February 27, 2021: 3,842↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 26, 2021: 1,289 cases

Sun City Center, February 27, 2021: 1,293↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 26, 2021: 1,221 cases

Apollo Beach, February 27, 2021: 1,224↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 26, 2021: 1,734 cases

Seffner, February 27, 2021: 1,741↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 26, 2021: 1,307 cases

Gibsonton, February 27, 2021: 1,312 cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 26, 2021: 1,551 cases

Lithia, February 27, 2021: 1,556↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 26, 2021: 1,280 cases

Dover, February 27, 2021: 1,283↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 26, 2021: 32,009

February 27, 2021: 32,101

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 26, 2021: 109,910

February 27, 2021: 110,210

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 26, 2021: 1,863,453

February 27, 2021: 1,868,769

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 26, 2021: 1,484

February 27, 2021: 1,498

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 26, 2021: 30,624

February 27, 2021: 30,734

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)