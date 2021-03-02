Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 27, 2021.
Since February 26, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (23 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Valrico having 13 new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Wimauma and Seffner having seven new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having five new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases and Apollo Beach and Dover each having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 26, 2021: 8,364 cases
Riverview, February 27, 2021: 8,387↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 26, 2021: 6,276 cases
Brandon, February 27, 2021: 6,290↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 26, 2021: 3,121 cases
Ruskin, February 27, 2021: 3,129↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 26, 2021: 2,121 cases
Wimauma, February 27, 2021: 2,128↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 26, 2021: 3,829 cases
Valrico, February 27, 2021: 3,842↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 26, 2021: 1,289 cases
Sun City Center, February 27, 2021: 1,293↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 26, 2021: 1,221 cases
Apollo Beach, February 27, 2021: 1,224↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 26, 2021: 1,734 cases
Seffner, February 27, 2021: 1,741↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 26, 2021: 1,307 cases
Gibsonton, February 27, 2021: 1,312 cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 26, 2021: 1,551 cases
Lithia, February 27, 2021: 1,556↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 26, 2021: 1,280 cases
Dover, February 27, 2021: 1,283↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 26, 2021: 32,009
February 27, 2021: 32,101
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 26, 2021: 109,910
February 27, 2021: 110,210
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 26, 2021: 1,863,453
February 27, 2021: 1,868,769
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 26, 2021: 1,484
February 27, 2021: 1,498
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 26, 2021: 30,624
February 27, 2021: 30,734
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)