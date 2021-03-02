Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 28, 2021.

Since February 27, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 19 new cases, Brandon having 14 new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Dover having six new cases, Lithia having five new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Wimauma and Sun City Center each having three new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Seffner having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 27, 2021: 8,387 cases

Riverview, February 28, 2021: 8,407↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 27, 2021: 6,290 cases

Brandon, February 28, 2021: 6,304↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 27, 2021: 3,129 cases

Ruskin, February 28, 2021: 3,136↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 27, 2021: 2,128 cases

Wimauma, February 28, 2021: 2,131↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 27, 2021: 3,842 cases

Valrico, February 28, 2021: 3,861↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 27, 2021: 1,293 cases

Sun City Center, February 28, 2021: 1,296↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 27, 2021: 1,224 cases

Apollo Beach, February 28, 2021: 1,228↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 27, 2021: 1,741 cases

Seffner, February 28, 2021: 1,742↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 27, 2021: 1,312 cases

Gibsonton, February 28, 2021: 1,314 cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 27, 2021: 1,556 cases

Lithia, February 28, 2021: 1,561↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 27, 2021: 1,283 cases

Dover, February 28, 2021: 1,289↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 27, 2021: 32,101

February 28, 2021: 32,185

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 27, 2021: 110,210

February 28, 2021: 110,505

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 27, 2021: 1,868,769

February 28, 2021: 1,874,154

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 27, 2021: 1,498

February 28, 2021: 1,502

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 27, 2021: 30,734

February 28, 2021: 30,852

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)