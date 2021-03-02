Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 28, 2021.
Since February 27, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 19 new cases, Brandon having 14 new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Dover having six new cases, Lithia having five new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Wimauma and Sun City Center each having three new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Seffner having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 27, 2021: 8,387 cases
Riverview, February 28, 2021: 8,407↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 27, 2021: 6,290 cases
Brandon, February 28, 2021: 6,304↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 27, 2021: 3,129 cases
Ruskin, February 28, 2021: 3,136↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 27, 2021: 2,128 cases
Wimauma, February 28, 2021: 2,131↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 27, 2021: 3,842 cases
Valrico, February 28, 2021: 3,861↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 27, 2021: 1,293 cases
Sun City Center, February 28, 2021: 1,296↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 27, 2021: 1,224 cases
Apollo Beach, February 28, 2021: 1,228↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 27, 2021: 1,741 cases
Seffner, February 28, 2021: 1,742↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 27, 2021: 1,312 cases
Gibsonton, February 28, 2021: 1,314 cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 27, 2021: 1,556 cases
Lithia, February 28, 2021: 1,561↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 27, 2021: 1,283 cases
Dover, February 28, 2021: 1,289↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 27, 2021: 32,101
February 28, 2021: 32,185
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 27, 2021: 110,210
February 28, 2021: 110,505
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 27, 2021: 1,868,769
February 28, 2021: 1,874,154
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 27, 2021: 1,498
February 28, 2021: 1,502
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 27, 2021: 30,734
February 28, 2021: 30,852
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)