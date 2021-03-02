Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 1, 2021.

Since February 28, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon, Seffner and Gibsonton (six new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview and Valrico each having five new cases; Ruskin having four new cases; Wimauma, Sun City Center, Lithia and Dover each having two new cases and Apollo Beach having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 28, 2021: 8,407 cases

Riverview, March 1, 2021: 8,412↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 28, 2021: 6,304 cases

Brandon, March 1, 2021: 6,310↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 28, 2021: 3,136 cases

Ruskin, March 1, 2021: 3,140↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 28, 2021: 2,131 cases

Wimauma, March 1, 2021: 2,133↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 28, 2021: 3,861 cases

Valrico, March 1, 2021: 3,866↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 28, 2021: 1,296 cases

Sun City Center, March 1, 2021: 1,298↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 28, 2021: 1,228 cases

Apollo Beach, March 1, 2021: 1,229↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 28, 2021: 1,742 cases

Seffner, March 1, 2021: 1,748↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 28, 2021: 1,314 cases

Gibsonton, March 1, 2021: 1,320 cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 28, 2021: 1,561 cases

Lithia, March 1, 2021: 1,563↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 28, 2021: 1,289 cases

Dover, March 1, 2021: 1,291↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 27, 2021: 32,101

February 28, 2021: 32,185

March 1, 2021:

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 28, 2021: 110,505

March 1, 2021: 110,614

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 28, 2021: 1,874,154

March 1, 2021: 1,875,818

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 28, 2021: 1,502

March 1, 2021: 1,504

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 28, 2021: 30,852

March 1, 2021: 30,999

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)