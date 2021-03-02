Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 1, 2021.
Since February 28, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon, Seffner and Gibsonton (six new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview and Valrico each having five new cases; Ruskin having four new cases; Wimauma, Sun City Center, Lithia and Dover each having two new cases and Apollo Beach having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 28, 2021: 8,407 cases
Riverview, March 1, 2021: 8,412↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 28, 2021: 6,304 cases
Brandon, March 1, 2021: 6,310↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 28, 2021: 3,136 cases
Ruskin, March 1, 2021: 3,140↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 28, 2021: 2,131 cases
Wimauma, March 1, 2021: 2,133↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 28, 2021: 3,861 cases
Valrico, March 1, 2021: 3,866↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 28, 2021: 1,296 cases
Sun City Center, March 1, 2021: 1,298↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 28, 2021: 1,228 cases
Apollo Beach, March 1, 2021: 1,229↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 28, 2021: 1,742 cases
Seffner, March 1, 2021: 1,748↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 28, 2021: 1,314 cases
Gibsonton, March 1, 2021: 1,320 cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 28, 2021: 1,561 cases
Lithia, March 1, 2021: 1,563↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 28, 2021: 1,289 cases
Dover, March 1, 2021: 1,291↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 27, 2021: 32,101
February 28, 2021: 32,185
March 1, 2021:
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 28, 2021: 110,505
March 1, 2021: 110,614
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 28, 2021: 1,874,154
March 1, 2021: 1,875,818
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 28, 2021: 1,502
March 1, 2021: 1,504
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 28, 2021: 30,852
March 1, 2021: 30,999
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)