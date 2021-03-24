Mark your calendars for the chance to let off some steam and help local children later this month. FishHawk Sporting Clays in Lithia will be hosting the Bill Carey Sporting Clay Tournament on Saturday, March 27 at 8 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Carey Family Brandon Boys & Girls Club, which relocated to its current location at 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon in March 2019 from Knights Ave. in Brandon.

When Bill Carey passed away in 1997, his wife, Trudy Carey, as well as other Brandon residents, raised funds to establish a Boys & Girls Club in Brandon in his memory since he was instrumental in helping children, mainly through agriculture.

This tournament came into fruition about 10 years ago. The Boys & Girls Club had searched for a unique fundraiser and the idea of a clay shoot came up.

Amy Carey Lee, the daughter of Bill and Trudy, stated that more than $130,000 has been raised throughout those years to supplement programming and field trips for the kids at the Brandon location.

The cost to participate is $125 for an individual shooter and $400 for a team of four. Sponsorship opportunities are also available and raffle tickets can be purchased for prizes, including Rays tickets, restaurant gift cards, outdoor sporting items and much more. A single raffle ticket costs $10, five raffle tickets cost $40 and so forth.

“Our goal is to have 25 four-person teams and sponsorships,” Lee said.

NaTasha McKeller, club director at the Carey Family Brandon Boys & Girls Club, mentioned that the proceeds raised from this tournament will benefit the group in many ways.

“It will contribute to the many supplies needed for programs, such as S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) and more,” McKeller said.

“With that in mind, it will also help with providing necessary resources that the children need to fulfill their academic development,” she added.

To register online, visit https://bgctampa.org/bill-carey-brandon-clay-sporting-tournament/. Contact Amy Carey Lee at 230-4680 or email Amy1004@aol.com. FishHawk Sporting Clays is located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia.