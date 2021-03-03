Owners of A+ Hearing Center in Sun City Center Don Guiley and his wife, Chris Guiley, have been involved in the hearing business for more than 45 years combined. The Guileys bring much commitment to educating people about how their hearing should be treated the same as their eyesight since it is one of our main contacts with the outside world.

The Guileys strive to produce solutions for each hearing impaired individual they serve. A+ Hearing Center offers an array of specialty procedures and instrumentations. It also carries hearing aid products that can be used through a smartphone.

Chris shared what she hopes people take away from their experience at A+ Hearing Center.

“If you are our client, then you become our client for life and we treat them like friends,” Chris said.

With that in mind, A+ Hearing Center sells the Starkey Livio Edge AI, the Widex brand and more. Chris mentioned that since the last two to three years, some of these hearing aids are compatible to be programmed with Androids and iPhones through an app designated for that specific hearing aid brand and model.

For example, if the hearing aid is connected to a person’s phone, then they could directly get a phone call through it. The Starkey Livio Edge AI can translate languages, has superior sound quality and includes other unique features built in.

A+ Hearing Center administers free hearing evaluations through an appointment. Other services that it provides would be assisting with listening devices, digital and programmable hearing systems and much more. A+ Hearing Center does follow all of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines too.

“All in all, we want the community to know that our concentration is on your conversation because it is the music of life,” Don said.

For more information, visit https://aplushearingsuncity.com. It is located at 1647 Sun City Center Plaza Bldg., Ste. 203A in Sun City Center and is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 642-8200.