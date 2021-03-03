By Brian Bokor

Most business owners like to keep the secret to their success hidden, but not Jeremy Persinger, owner and operator of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, located at 11690 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

When asked what makes his shop different from the rest, he quickly told me the secret was that there were no other operations that can complete a 10-minute oil change without having you get out of your car as well as handle any other mechanical needs on the spot when necessary. Not only is the shop equipped with three independent oil change bays, but it also has six full-service bays along with 1,200 tires on the premises.

As Persinger put it, “It’s a one-stop shop. Other than windshields and body work, we can fix it. We have the capacity to service any type of automobile, truck or van, with the exception of large commercial vehicles. We’ll even make you a cup of coffee if you ask.” In order to deliver a consistent customer experience every time, his advice is: “don’t do anything you don’t already do on a daily basis.”

Persinger, a FishHawk resident, stressed the importance of customer service as one of the keys for developing and growing a successful family-run business. His daughter, Malea, works at the store part-time when not attending Newsome High and is one of 10-plus employees.

The Riverview store is Persinger’s second location, opened in September 2020, with his first Express Oil having opened in Bradenton in 2018, as well as plans for a third in Parrish in the not-too-distant future. He hopes to reach eight to 10 locations within five years from Riverview South to Naples.

Persinger is also active with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and has been on the board since 2008, chairing two fishing events as well as the marketing committee for the foundation. Since becoming a part of the organization, they have raised over $30 Million towards fighting Pediatric Cancer and have watched the survival rate go from three out of five kids to four out of five kids in that time frame.

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is open six days a week (closed on Sundays) from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (5 p.m. on Saturdays), offering several online coupons at expressoil.com, along with daily $10 off oil change promotions on its Facebook page, such as Military Monday and Teenager Thursday as well as one free, randomly selected oil change recipient each week.