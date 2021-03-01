‘Must-Watch’: Popular Super Bowl Ad Featured A Pro-Life Message And A Christian Athlete

A Super Bowl ad featuring a pro-life message by Toyota spotlighted Christian American swimmer Jessica Long, who has won 13 Paralympic gold medals. She was born in Russia in 1992 but was adopted by an American family when she was 1. Shortly thereafter, her legs were amputated below the knee due to a medical condition.

The ad shows Long swimming in the water as her life’s story is told. The viewer hears a recreated conversation between actresses playing her mother and an adoption agency worker. Throughout the commercial, the viewer also sees a recreation of Long as a child learning to walk and then swim.

Long grew up in a Christian household, but she didn’t accept Christ until she was living on her own in 2013.

“I wanted to give God my whole heart and not just part of me,” she said. “I wanted to be a part of God’s family and not fight Him all the time.”

Long will swim in the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, which will begin Tuesday, August 24. For more information, visit www.paralympic.org.

New Show Based To Premier On Aretha Franklin’s Life, Faith, Gospel Roots

National Geographic is premiering a new season of the anthology TV series Genius based on R&B and Soul pop star Aretha Franklin titled Genius: Aretha.

The series will begin on Sunday, March 21 and will premiere back-to-back for four straight nights. The show will cover Franklin’s musical career, including her early start at the age of 12, where she couldn’t read music but taught herself how to play the piano.

She began to record songs and sing on gospel tours with her father, who was a Baptist pastor. She signed her first record deal at age 18 with Columbia Records. In 1979, she began a 40-year friendship and partnership with Clive Davis, which produced a number of hit songs.

For more information, visit www.nationalgeographic.com/tv/shows/genius.

Travel To Alaska On The Deeper Faith Cruise

Experience Alaska from the comfort and luxury of a cruise ship as it travels between many of Alaska’s spectacular ports through Inspiration Cruises & Tours’ Deeper Faith Cruise.

The main speaker for the Faith Cruise is Alistair Begg, who is the voice behind the Truth For Life Christian radio preaching and teaching ministry, which broadcasts his sermons daily to stations across North America through 1,800 radio outlets. He is also the author of several books.

Enjoy fellowship with other believers, world-class dining, worship with Laura Story and Michael O’Brien as well as, most importantly, opportunities to deepen your faith. The cruise is taking place from Saturday, August 28 to Saturday, September 4.

Reserve your trip now with no cancellation fees through Tuesday, June 8 by calling 855-565-5519 or book online at www.deeperfaithcruise.com.

Jay DeMarcus’ Red Street Records Announces NASCAR Sponsorship

Red Street Records, owned by Jay DeMarcus, is proud to announce the label’s sponsorship of Natalie Decker as she joins RSS Racing for five races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This is a historic partnership—the first time a Christian music label has sponsored a NASCAR driver. DeMarcus—member of Rascal Flatts, GRAMMY® Award-winning producer and bassist—launched Red Street Records in 2019 with the desire to touch lives and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music.

Also unveiled was the design of the car, with two-time GRAMMY winner Jason Crabb—a Red Street Records artist—showcased on the hood of the car promoting his new single, “Just As I Am.”

Decker has made significant strides in the last few years racing in the ARCA series and, most recently, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series—where she became the highest finishing female in the NASCAR Truck Series, finishing fifth at Daytona in 2020. With Decker’s enormous talent, coupled with RSS Racing’s strong fleet of vehicles, the team is looking to give Decker the equipment needed to show off her racing skills.

For more information, visit www.redstreetrecords.net.