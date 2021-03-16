Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy provides a secure, nurturing and educational environment for children. Its school is a place for children to bloom into responsible, considerate and contributing members of society.

“With a love of children at our core, each Kids ‘R’ Kids facility is family-owned and operated by local residents to ensure a solid sense of community,” said Owner Ben Fernandes. “Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies are nationally renowned and our academy is proud to be part of your community. We desire the absolute best for the children in our care and, therefore, we provide a safe and secure, state-of-the-art environment with on-site owners.”

COVID-19 safety is a priority with Fernandes and his staff. “During the pandemic, we went virtual,” Fernandes said. “Now we are focusing on our kids having a safe and fun summer. We know a lot of our kids had cabin fever over the last few months and now we want them to get outside and enjoy their summer.”

Kids ‘R’ Kids started their summer programs in 2004 and since then it has grown to offer a variety of programming.

“Kids ‘R’ Kids is excited to kick off Summer Camp Focus on Fun,” Fernandes said. “Week after week of awesome activities are designed around a variety of engaging themes. It’s all about double the fun, double the smiles and double the memories.”

Each week of camp offers a different theme and each camp has COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

“We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization, Public Health Departments, CDC, Child Care Licensing, state and local officials,” Fernandes said. “The safety and well-being of the children in our care, their families and our staff are our highest priority and is at the core of our Kids ‘R’ Kids mission and policies. We have been the pioneers in providing the best in safety features and procedures, and we will continue to lead the way. We are keeping our camp sizes small, masks are required indoors and social distancing will be practiced.”

Kids ‘R’ Kids camps will be offered from Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, August 6. Spaces are limited for their camps. If you’d like to learn more about Kids ‘R’ Kids’ camps, visit www.kidsrkids.com/valrico/programs/summer-camp or call 657-6200. The campus is located at 4321 Lynx Paw Trl. in Valrico.