Summer is right around the corner and many families are already looking for fun summer camp activities for their children. Summer camps build memories and friendships that can last a lifetime. If you have an aspiring actor, musician or entertainer in your family, then the Florida Academy of the Performing Arts (FAOPA) at Music Showcase is exactly what you’re looking for.

To keep everyone safe, many protocols are being implemented, including masks, limited camp sizes and temperature checks. Students will be able to bring their own food and beverages (labeled with their name).

There are many camp options, including full and half-day camps for musical theater with full performances at the end and costumes, props and set designs. Some of the musicals that will be performed are Honk Jr., Singing in the Rain Jr., Alice in Wonderland Jr., Newsies Jr., Little Mermaid, Musical Revue – Disney on Broadway, Broadway for the Decades and The Addams Family.

Also offered is an a cappella camp, Broadway boot camp, acting intensives and acting improv camp. In addition, campers can sign up for music-oriented camps where they can experience different instruments, voice, acting, dance and art. Camps are structured by age, ability and interests. The benefits of participating in arts education include improved academic performance and increased self-esteem.

Debbie Evans, director of FAOPA, is happy to offer families programs that allow their children a unique summer camp experience.

“It’s great seeing the students progress so quickly in their craft, come together as a team and form friendships that last a lifetime, ” said Evans. “We hear from the parents and students that they like the energy, the professionalism, the sense of inclusion and belonging, the opportunity to work with talented and loving directors and the variety of programming and activities.”

The Florida Academy of Performing Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was established to support the performing arts through programs at the academy and in the community.

Camp registration opens in mid-March. For further details, visit www.FAOPA.org or call 490-2787. Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.