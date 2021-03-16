By Hayley Fedor

Let the fun and games begin because the Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) is getting ready to welcome back children grades K5 through sixth for Camp High 5 this summer.

BSAC is doing something special with the camp this year by highlighting music and incorporating musical components throughout the event; the grand theme for the summer is called Peace, Love and High 5. Each week will feature a different theme based off of a musical era, starting in the 50s and working all the way up to today.

“It really is going to be set up kind of like a concert series throughout the summer. Even the shirts are going to look like a concert T-shirt,” said Gina VonEye, marketing coordinator for Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center.

At BSAC and through Camp High 5, children are able to participate in a variety of recreations that are based around aquatics, arts and crafts as well as sports.

“A lot of what our kids do is the aquatic time so they’re in the pool, they’re outdoors. There really is a healthy mix between indoor and outdoor activities,” said VonEye.

To wrap things up at the end of the summer, Camp High 5 will be hosting a back-to-school bash for participants.

Additionally, the staff at BSAC are taking extra preventative measures this summer to ensure the safety of participants and families during the pandemic. Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the property and masks are mandatory upon entry. Both participants and staff will also undergo a temperature check at the start of each day at the camp.

“We are taking all safety measures into play,” said VonEye.

In light of the pandemic, this summer, BSAC will be capping the camp at 200 participants.

Camp High 5 will begin on Monday, May 31 and will be in session on weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. at BSAC, which is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Registration is currently open and will be available until each week of the camp has reached its capacity.

To find out more information about Camp High 5 and the Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center, visit mybsac.org.