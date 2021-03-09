Clarence Loveless II is a military veteran who retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2018 after serving for 20 years. He was stationed in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2018 when he made the decision to move to Tampa after he retired.

“I had only been to Florida a handful of times, never more than two or three days,” Loveless said. “I literally didn’t know much about Florida except for the obvious: Walt Disney World, South Beach and alligators. I settled in Tampa due to the cost of living and proximity to the ocean. All I can say is, no regrets.”

Loveless has no regrets because living in Riverview has given him the ability to make his lifelong dream of owning his own business come true. He is the owner of Order and Run, a food delivery service.

“I was looking at different franchise opportunities but couldn’t find anything that really inspired me,” Loveless said. “One day, I was doing a Google search on hot business trends and came across an article about the future of food delivery services. I thought about my own experiences utilizing these services and thought to myself, ‘This is interesting.’ I also knew I could maybe assist local restaurants with providing a delivery option that wouldn’t charge a ridiculously high commission rate. This would allow them to keep more of their hard-earned profits from each delivery.”

February 16 of this year marked two months that Order and Run has been in operation.

“As with any new business, we are still getting our bearings, but look forward to building a lasting relationship with the community,” Loveless said. “The feedback so far has been very positive. Most customers appreciate the communication throughout the delivery process. If there are any delays at the restaurant or menu changes, we call them and give an update so they are aware and not left in the dark. They also receive a text when we are three minutes from arrival so they know to be on the lookout for their delivery.”

Loveless’ customers also like that they can talk to him if they have a question about their order.

“The number one thing I have received compliments on is the fact customers like the fact [that] when they have a question, they can call and speak to an actual person and get an immediate response,” Loveless said.

To learn more about Order and Run, visit www.orderandrun.com or call Loveless at 820-0070.