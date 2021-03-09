As a young kid around the age of 9, Robin Rae Huntley always had a desire to become an accountant. In 2016, she fulfilled that dream and opened Rae’s Accounting, LLC, located in Apollo Beach.

On Wednesday, March 17 at 12 Noon, join Huntley at the Lakewood Community Church of God in Brandon for a free workshop on Profit First. Lunch will be provided. The workshop will be conducted once a month with a maximum of 20 people in attendance.

Huntley explained what this Profit First Workshop is about.

“It retrains entrepreneurs on how to pay themselves first,” Huntley said.

Profit First is a method developed and documented by business, author and finance expert Mike Michalowicz. It is based on the idea that individuals need to allocate their income and prioritize their profit before paying expenses.

His book became well known for showing how to systematically grow profits in any business. In addition, Forbes wrote about Profit First, and it was also featured in Accounting Today, along with other media sources. With that in mind, those who attend this workshop will receive the core chapters of Profit First.

Huntley got her Profit First certification in October 2020. This will be her first official workshop with it. Rae’s Accounting, LLC offers a wide variety of services, such as bookkeeping, tax preparation, planning and much more. With the pandemic, Rae’s Accounting, LLC provides a virtual option where the client and Huntley can meet through GoToMeeting to review taxes line by line, or those who feel comfortable can set up an in-office appointment.

Huntley shared what she would like others to know about Rae’s Accounting, LLC.

“We are family-owned, and I like to help my clients pay the least amount of taxes legitimately as well as realize the profitability,” Huntley said.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/profit-first-workshop-tickets-139480703539. For more information, check out https://www.raesaccounting.com. Rae’s Accounting, LLC is located at 400 Frandorson Cir., Ste. 103 in Apollo Beach. It is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and closed for lunch from 12 Noon-1 p.m. Call 540-1040 or email Robin@RaesAccounting.com.