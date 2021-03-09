Edited by Jenny Bennett

AR Workshop Under New Ownership

The popular boutique DIY studio AR Workshop now has new owners. Tiffany Gleason, Jennifer Beveridge and Dana Thornton are excited to own the business and move forward with their venture. It offers a wide range of project types, including wood framed or planked signs, wood porch signs, canvas wall hangings, totes, pillow covers plus centerpieces, picture frames, trays and lazy Susans.

The workshops are perfect for birthdays, private parties, showers, team building events, date nights, you name it. You can order a DIY To-Go Kit online, pick up at the workshop’s doorstep and craft at home if you would prefer that to a workshop. With hundreds of designs to choose from, and more being added, there is always something to do at AR Workshop.

Visit its website at www.arworkshop.com/brandon for more information and to view the workshop schedule, or call 775-7109.

Fields And Table Opening Soon

Mirna and Brent Skinner, the owners of new grocery store Fields and Table, located in Riverview, are on a mission to provide the community with quality, fresh and affordable produce, meats, dairy and baked goods.

“We believe every household should have the opportunity to have fresh, healthy and delicious food options at their table,” said Mirna and Brent. “Our priority is to source seasonal items from local area farms and distributors. Our focus is on the customer’s shopping experience.”

Education about the produce, when and how to buy something in season, how to prepare it and healthy options will also be provided.

Fields and Table is located at 11531 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.fieldsandtable.com.

Jubilee Gymnastics Opens New Location

Eight years after opening in Ruskin, Jubilee Gymnastics has grown significantly and expanded from working with preschool-aged children only to teaching and coaching infants to teenagers.

The gym recently relocated to 353 30th St. NE. in Ruskin, a larger space that more comfortably suits the needs of the Jubilee Gymnastics family. The new additional space also allows the gym staff to spread out the classes and activities on the property and even stagger class times to ensure safer procedures during the pandemic.

For more information about Jubilee Gymnastics, visit www.jubileegym.com or email info@jubileegym.com.

Simon Firearms Adds Mini Training Classes To Its Courses

Simon Firearms & Family Safety Training is pleased to announce, in addition to its Concealed Carry & Home Defense Certification courses, the introduction of its Mini (Bite-Size) Training Classes. These programs include basic firearm fundamentals and safety, home, business and house of worship security plans. These classes are designed to focus on an individual’s or group’s personal protective interest or safety concerns.

Concealed Carry and Home Defense Certification courses continue, and the next dates are Saturday, March 20 and April 17. For more information and details, please email BeSafe@SimonSafetyTraining.com.

Popular Cuban Restaurant La Septima Cafe Celebrates 26 Years

La Septima Cafe is celebrating 26 years in business. It is well known as a Brandon staple for its delicious and authentic Cuban fusion cuisine.

Despite having to close the dining room due to COVID-19, the restaurant pivoted to serving family meals for four people that can be picked up and served at home. These have proven to be a success and are very popular, and a great deal at only $39.95. Another big reason to celebrate is that Kathy Jangraw, a popular employee, has been working at La Septima for 23 of those 26 years. Congratulations!

La Septima Cafe is located at 702 W. Lumsden Rd. in the La Viva Plaza. For more information, visit www.laseptimacafe.com or call 685-0502.

Missy’s Ink Celebrates Four-Year Anniversary

Missy Duncan, owner of permanent makeup salon Missy’s Ink, is excited to be celebrating the four-year anniversary of her salon in Brandon. It specializes in brow, eye and lip makeup that will enhance your beauty. Missy knows that life is not always perfect, but she believes that your makeup can be.

For more information, visit www.missyink.com, email missy@missyduncan.com or call 659-0648.

Enjoy A Perfect Pint Of Guinness At Strandhill Public

Strandhill Public is a modern day Irish pub that celebrates traditional Irish culture through authentic dishes and craft beverages, including the perfect pint of Guinness. The restaurant serves a mixture of traditional Irish dishes, such as shepherd’s pie, an all-day Irish breakfast including black pudding as well as some classic American dishes thrown in.

“We are here to celebrate and sustain the spirit of the traditional Irish pub with enthusiasm for artisan Irish food and libations, paying tribute to times past while representing modern culture,” said Owners Rory Martin and Sharon Gaumond.

Strandhill Public is located at 10288 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa and is open from 11-1 a.m. daily. For more information, visit www.strandhillpublic.com or call 442-7080.

Brooks & Brooks Law Firm

Choose Brooks & Brooks Law Firm for your next legal dilemma, whether that is a car accident, medical malpractice, a slip and fall, contract dispute or a landlord tenant dispute. With a combined experience of over 49 years of practice, you will receive the best representation possible and get its commitment to providing the highest level of service.

Brooks & Brooks Law Firm is located at 205 S. Hwy. 41., Ste. A in Ruskin and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. After-hours appointments can also be made by calling the office on 906-6000.

For more information, visit www.brooksbrookslaw.com or follow the Brooks & Brooks Law Firm Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TwoLocationsTampaRuskin.

Giddings Crawford, Personal Injury Law Firm Opens

Brian Giddings and Ben Crawford have partnered to create a new personal injury law firm, Giddings Crawford, PLLC, located in Brandon and focused on personal injury and wrongful death.

Giddings grew up in the area and went to Bloomingdale High School, and he has practiced personal injury law for the last 10 years. Crawford grew up in Lakeland and has lived in Valrico for the last 14 years, practicing personal injury law for that time.

They opened Giddings Crawford, PLLC in Brandon to better serve the people of Western Hillsborough County where they are part of the community. They are dedicated to achieving the best results possible for your claim.

The office is located at 510 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. 303 in Brandon. For more information, visit www.gclawpllc.com or call either 951-4033 or 863-860-6951.

FishHawk Residents New Owners Of Magic Kinder Preschool

FishHawk residents, Tom and Chelsea Nestor are the new owners of Magic Kinder Preschool, located on FishHawk Blvd. It provides childcare for ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, including VPK and after-school care.

“We are a family-owned preschool with a focus on learning through play. Safety is our number one priority for your children while in our care. We have amazing and caring teachers who make each child’s learning experience one full of love, care, fun and adventures,” said Tom and Chelsea.

Magic Kinder Preschool is currently allowing in-person tours by appointment and would love for you to come and tour the facility to see if it is a good fit for your family. It is also doing something amazing for our community and offering four weeks of free tuition for new families.

For more information, visit www.magickinderkids.com, follow its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MagicKinderKids/ or call 436-0309.

The Peterson Academic Center Opens

The Peterson Academic Center recently opened in Valrico. It offers targeted, systematic academic support in science, math, reading, FSA and SAT/ACT test prep with a personalized approach tailored to the unique needs of each student.

Dr. Eric Peterson along with his wife, Mrs. Amanda Peterson, have over 50 years of combined experience in the educational field. Both Dr. and Mrs. Peterson have dedicated their lives to the education of young people and believe that every student can succeed with the right tools and support.

The Peterson Academic Center is located at 1806 Main St. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.petersonacademic.com, email tpacbrandon@gmail.com or call 703-2075.