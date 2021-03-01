Aprile Sweers has taught at Bell Shoals Baptist Church for more than 15 years. It is her love of communicating to women about the Bible that inspired her to create her podcast, Her God Speaks.

“I began listening to podcasts about a year ago and I love how sharable they are,” Sweers said. “I started to see this as a really incredible platform for sharable content for women.”

Sweers started doing a little podcast for Bell Shoals, which led to her creating her own website and podcast. “The mission of my podcast is to help women hear, know and glorify God through intentional, Christ-centered engagement with the Bible and theology,” Sweers said. “It’s His truth for her life, in every circumstance, for every season.”

Sweers has gotten some awesome feedback from her listeners.

“I started social media pages to go along with the website and podcasts and the feedback has been wonderful,” Sweers said. “The topic I started with is the worth of women in the storyline of the Bible. I belong to a more conservative pocket of the church that has traditionally been very vocal about women having certain roles and men having certain roles, which I affirm. We as women sometimes get lost in the shuffle in the worth of women, unintentionally and not emphasized, so I try and provide a bit of a recalibration conversation to fall in line with what the Bible initially says about women. I’m finding this is something women are hungry for, so this particular topic is resonating with women.”

Sweers’ podcast is series-based.

“I take a topic or a book of the Bible and spend six to eight weeks on it and do a deep dive into it,” Sweers said. “Then I’ll take a break and then start a new one.” Her next series will be on God in the Psalms.

Sweers hopes her podcast will enable women to hear the voice of God through the study of the Bible. “Women have a great love and passion for God,” Sweers said. “I want this podcast to help women also love God with their minds.”

If you would like to learn more about Sweers and her podcast, Her God Speaks, you can visit her website at www.hergodspeaks.com. Sweers also has a study guide that goes along with her podcasts, which is available through her website.