Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 12, 2021.
Since March 11, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 19 new cases, Brandon having 16 new cases, Ruskin having 15 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Apollo Beach having 10 new cases, Lithia having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases and Wimauma, Sun City Center and Dover each having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 11, 2021: 8,636 cases
Riverview, March 12, 2021: 8,663↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 11, 2021: 6,483 cases
Brandon, March 12, 2021: 6,499↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 11, 2021: 3,250 cases
Ruskin, March 12, 2021: 3,265↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 11, 2021: 2,197 cases
Wimauma, March 12, 2021: 2,201↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 11, 2021: 3,999 cases
Valrico, March 12, 2021: 4,018↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 11, 2021: 1,337 cases
Sun City Center, March 12, 2021: 1,341↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 11, 2021: 1,292 cases
Apollo Beach, March 12, 2021: 1,302↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 11, 2021: 1,796 cases
Seffner, March 12, 2021: 1,807↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 11, 2021: 1,365 cases
Gibsonton, March 12, 2021: 1,371↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 11, 2021: 1,650 cases
Lithia, March 12, 2021: 1,657↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 11, 2021: 1,320 cases
Dover, March 12, 2021: 1,324↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 11, 2021: 33,231
March 12, 2021: 33,354
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 11, 2021: 113,750
March 12, 2021: 114,114
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 11, 2021: 1,926,494
March 12, 2021: 1,931,613
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 11, 2021: 1,548
March 12, 2021: 1,551
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 11, 2021: 32,040
March 12, 2021: 32,145
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)