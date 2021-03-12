Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 12, 2021.

Since March 11, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 19 new cases, Brandon having 16 new cases, Ruskin having 15 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Apollo Beach having 10 new cases, Lithia having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases and Wimauma, Sun City Center and Dover each having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 11, 2021: 8,636 cases

Riverview, March 12, 2021: 8,663↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 11, 2021: 6,483 cases

Brandon, March 12, 2021: 6,499↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 11, 2021: 3,250 cases

Ruskin, March 12, 2021: 3,265↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 11, 2021: 2,197 cases

Wimauma, March 12, 2021: 2,201↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 11, 2021: 3,999 cases

Valrico, March 12, 2021: 4,018↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 11, 2021: 1,337 cases

Sun City Center, March 12, 2021: 1,341↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 11, 2021: 1,292 cases

Apollo Beach, March 12, 2021: 1,302↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 11, 2021: 1,796 cases

Seffner, March 12, 2021: 1,807↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 11, 2021: 1,365 cases

Gibsonton, March 12, 2021: 1,371↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 11, 2021: 1,650 cases

Lithia, March 12, 2021: 1,657↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 11, 2021: 1,320 cases

Dover, March 12, 2021: 1,324↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 11, 2021: 33,231

March 12, 2021: 33,354

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 11, 2021: 113,750

March 12, 2021: 114,114

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 11, 2021: 1,926,494

March 12, 2021: 1,931,613

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 11, 2021: 1,548

March 12, 2021: 1,551

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 11, 2021: 32,040

March 12, 2021: 32,145

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)