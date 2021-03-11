Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 11, 2021.

Since March 10, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (26 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 18 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Seffner having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Wimauma having seven new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having five new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases and Dover having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 10, 2021: 8,610 cases

Riverview, March 11, 2021: 8,636↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 10, 2021: 6,465 cases

Brandon, March 11, 2021: 6,483↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 10, 2021: 3,241 cases

Ruskin, March 11, 2021: 3,250↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 10, 2021: 2,190 cases

Wimauma, March 11, 2021: 2,197↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 10, 2021: 3,987 cases

Valrico, March 11, 2021: 3,999↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 10, 2021: 1,332 cases

Sun City Center, March 11, 2021: 1,337↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 10, 2021: 1,287 cases

Apollo Beach, March 11, 2021: 1,292↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 10, 2021: 1,786 cases

Seffner, March 11, 2021: 1,796↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 10, 2021: 1,361 cases

Gibsonton, March 11, 2021: 1,365↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 10, 2021: 1,642 cases

Lithia, March 11, 2021: 1,650↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 10, 2021: 1,319 cases

Dover, March 11, 2021: 1,320↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 10, 2021: 33,126

March 11, 2021: 33,231

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 10, 2021: 113,449

March 11, 2021: 113,750

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 10, 2021: 1,921,548

March 11, 2021: 1,926,494

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 10, 2021: 1,545

March 11, 2021: 1,548

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 10, 2021: 31,948

March 11, 2021: 32,040

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)