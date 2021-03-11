Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 11, 2021.
Since March 10, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (26 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 18 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Seffner having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Wimauma having seven new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having five new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases and Dover having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 10, 2021: 8,610 cases
Riverview, March 11, 2021: 8,636↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 10, 2021: 6,465 cases
Brandon, March 11, 2021: 6,483↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 10, 2021: 3,241 cases
Ruskin, March 11, 2021: 3,250↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 10, 2021: 2,190 cases
Wimauma, March 11, 2021: 2,197↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 10, 2021: 3,987 cases
Valrico, March 11, 2021: 3,999↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 10, 2021: 1,332 cases
Sun City Center, March 11, 2021: 1,337↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 10, 2021: 1,287 cases
Apollo Beach, March 11, 2021: 1,292↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 10, 2021: 1,786 cases
Seffner, March 11, 2021: 1,796↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 10, 2021: 1,361 cases
Gibsonton, March 11, 2021: 1,365↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 10, 2021: 1,642 cases
Lithia, March 11, 2021: 1,650↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 10, 2021: 1,319 cases
Dover, March 11, 2021: 1,320↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 10, 2021: 33,126
March 11, 2021: 33,231
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 10, 2021: 113,449
March 11, 2021: 113,750
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 10, 2021: 1,921,548
March 11, 2021: 1,926,494
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 10, 2021: 1,545
March 11, 2021: 1,548
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 10, 2021: 31,948
March 11, 2021: 32,040
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)