Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 10, 2021.

Since March 9, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (35 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 25 new cases, Ruskin having 14 new cases, Valrico having 13 new cases, Lithia having 10 new cases, Apollo Beach having nine new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Wimauma having four new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 9, 2021: 8,585 cases

Riverview, March 10, 2021: 8,610↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 9, 2021: 6,430 cases

Brandon, March 10, 2021: 6,465↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 9, 2021: 3,227 cases

Ruskin, March 10, 2021: 3,241↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 9, 2021: 2,186 cases

Wimauma, March 10, 2021: 2,190↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 9, 2021: 3,974 cases

Valrico, March 10, 2021: 3,987↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 9, 2021: 1,330 cases

Sun City Center, March 10, 2021: 1,332↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 9, 2021: 1,278 cases

Apollo Beach, March 10, 2021: 1,287↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 9, 2021: 1,779 cases

Seffner, March 10, 2021: 1,786↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 9, 2021: 1,355 cases

Gibsonton, March 10, 2021: 1,361↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 9, 2021: 1,632 cases

Lithia, March 10, 2021: 1,642↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 9, 2021: 1,317 cases

Dover, March 10, 2021: 1,319↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 9, 2021: 32,999

March 10, 2021: 33,126

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 9, 2021: 113,096

March 10, 2021: 113,449

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 9, 2021: 1,916,774

March 10, 2021: 1,921,548

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 9, 2021: 1,555

March 10, 2021: 1,545

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 9, 2021: 31,889

March 10, 2021: 31,948

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)