Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 10, 2021.
Since March 9, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (35 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 25 new cases, Ruskin having 14 new cases, Valrico having 13 new cases, Lithia having 10 new cases, Apollo Beach having nine new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Wimauma having four new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 9, 2021: 8,585 cases
Riverview, March 10, 2021: 8,610↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 9, 2021: 6,430 cases
Brandon, March 10, 2021: 6,465↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 9, 2021: 3,227 cases
Ruskin, March 10, 2021: 3,241↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 9, 2021: 2,186 cases
Wimauma, March 10, 2021: 2,190↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 9, 2021: 3,974 cases
Valrico, March 10, 2021: 3,987↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 9, 2021: 1,330 cases
Sun City Center, March 10, 2021: 1,332↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 9, 2021: 1,278 cases
Apollo Beach, March 10, 2021: 1,287↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 9, 2021: 1,779 cases
Seffner, March 10, 2021: 1,786↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 9, 2021: 1,355 cases
Gibsonton, March 10, 2021: 1,361↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 9, 2021: 1,632 cases
Lithia, March 10, 2021: 1,642↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 9, 2021: 1,317 cases
Dover, March 10, 2021: 1,319↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 9, 2021: 32,999
March 10, 2021: 33,126
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 9, 2021: 113,096
March 10, 2021: 113,449
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 9, 2021: 1,916,774
March 10, 2021: 1,921,548
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 9, 2021: 1,555
March 10, 2021: 1,545
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 9, 2021: 31,889
March 10, 2021: 31,948
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)