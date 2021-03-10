Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 9, 2021.

Since March 8, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico (15 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Apollo Beach having 11 new cases, Riverview having 10 new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Wimauma having seven new cases, Gibsonton having five new cases, Seffner having four new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia having three new cases and Dover having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 8, 2021: 8,575 cases

Riverview, March 9, 2021: 8,585↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 8, 2021: 6,416 cases

Brandon, March 9, 2021: 6,430↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 8, 2021: 3,219 cases

Ruskin, March 9, 2021: 3,227↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 8, 2021: 2,179 cases

Wimauma, March 9, 2021: 2,186↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 8, 2021: 3,959 cases

Valrico, March 9, 2021: 3,974↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 8, 2021: 1,327 cases

Sun City Center, March 9, 2021: 1,330↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 8, 2021: 1,267 cases

Apollo Beach, March 9, 2021: 1,278↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 8, 2021: 1,775 cases

Seffner, March 9, 2021: 1,779↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 8, 2021: 1,350 cases

Gibsonton, March 9, 2021: 1,355↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 8, 2021: 1,629 cases

Lithia, March 9, 2021: 1,632↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 8, 2021: 1,315 cases

Dover, March 9, 2021: 1,317↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 8, 2021: 32,917

March 9, 2021: 32,999

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 8, 2021: 112,832

March 9, 2021: 113,096

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 8, 2021: 1,912,440

March 9, 2021: 1,916,774

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 8, 2021: 1,535

March 9, 2021: 1,555

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 8, 2021: 31,764

March 9, 2021: 31,889

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)