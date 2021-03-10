Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 9, 2021.
Since March 8, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico (15 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Apollo Beach having 11 new cases, Riverview having 10 new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Wimauma having seven new cases, Gibsonton having five new cases, Seffner having four new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia having three new cases and Dover having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 8, 2021: 8,575 cases
Riverview, March 9, 2021: 8,585↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 8, 2021: 6,416 cases
Brandon, March 9, 2021: 6,430↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 8, 2021: 3,219 cases
Ruskin, March 9, 2021: 3,227↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 8, 2021: 2,179 cases
Wimauma, March 9, 2021: 2,186↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 8, 2021: 3,959 cases
Valrico, March 9, 2021: 3,974↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 8, 2021: 1,327 cases
Sun City Center, March 9, 2021: 1,330↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 8, 2021: 1,267 cases
Apollo Beach, March 9, 2021: 1,278↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 8, 2021: 1,775 cases
Seffner, March 9, 2021: 1,779↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 8, 2021: 1,350 cases
Gibsonton, March 9, 2021: 1,355↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 8, 2021: 1,629 cases
Lithia, March 9, 2021: 1,632↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 8, 2021: 1,315 cases
Dover, March 9, 2021: 1,317↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 8, 2021: 32,917
March 9, 2021: 32,999
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 8, 2021: 112,832
March 9, 2021: 113,096
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 8, 2021: 1,912,440
March 9, 2021: 1,916,774
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 8, 2021: 1,535
March 9, 2021: 1,555
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 8, 2021: 31,764
March 9, 2021: 31,889
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)