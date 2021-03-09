Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 8, 2021.

Since March 7, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (19 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having eight new cases, Wimauma having seven new cases, Ruskin having six new cases, Brandon having five new cases, Seffner having four new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having three new cases and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 7, 2021: 8,556 cases

Riverview, March 8, 2021: 8,575↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 7, 2021: 6,411 cases

Brandon, March 8, 2021: 6,416↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 7, 2021: 3,213 cases

Ruskin, March 8, 2021: 3,219↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 7, 2021: 2,172 cases

Wimauma, March 8, 2021: 2,179↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 7, 2021: 3,951 cases

Valrico, March 8, 2021: 3,959↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 7, 2021: 1,326 cases

Sun City Center, March 8, 2021: 1,327↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 7, 2021: 1,266 cases

Apollo Beach, March 8, 2021: 1,267↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 7, 2021: 1,771 cases

Seffner, March 8, 2021: 1,775↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 7, 2021: 1,347 cases

Gibsonton, March 8, 2021: 1,350↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 7, 2021: 1,626 cases

Lithia, March 8, 2021: 1,629↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 7, 2021: 1,314 cases

Dover, March 8, 2021: 1,315↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 7, 2021: 32,859

March 8, 2021: 32,917

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 7, 2021: 112,662

March 8, 2021: 112,832

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 7, 2021: 1,909,209

March 8, 2021: 1,912,440

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 7, 2021: 1,535

March 8, 2021: 1,535

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 7, 2021: 31,683

March 8, 2021: 31,764

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)