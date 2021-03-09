Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 8, 2021.

Since March 7, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (19 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having eight new cases, Wimauma having seven new cases, Ruskin having six new cases, Brandon having five new cases, Seffner having four new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having three new cases and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 7, 2021: 8,556 cases
Riverview, March 8, 2021: 8,575↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 7, 2021: 6,411 cases
Brandon, March 8, 2021: 6,416↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 7, 2021: 3,213 cases
Ruskin, March 8, 2021: 3,219↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 7, 2021: 2,172 cases
Wimauma, March 8, 2021: 2,179↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 7, 2021: 3,951 cases
Valrico, March 8, 2021: 3,959↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 7, 2021: 1,326 cases
Sun City Center, March 8, 2021: 1,327↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 7, 2021: 1,266 cases
Apollo Beach, March 8, 2021: 1,267↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 7, 2021: 1,771 cases
Seffner, March 8, 2021: 1,775↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 7, 2021: 1,347 cases
Gibsonton, March 8, 2021: 1,350↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 7, 2021: 1,626 cases
Lithia, March 8, 2021: 1,629↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 7, 2021: 1,314 cases
Dover, March 8, 2021: 1,315↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 7, 2021: 32,859
March 8, 2021: 32,917

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 7, 2021: 112,662
March 8, 2021: 112,832

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 7, 2021: 1,909,209
March 8, 2021: 1,912,440

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 7, 2021: 1,535
March 8, 2021: 1,535

Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 7, 2021: 31,683
March 8, 2021: 31,764

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

