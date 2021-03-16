Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 14, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.

Since March 13, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases; Ruskin having eight new cases; Valrico having six new cases; Wimauma, Seffner and Gibsonton each having three new cases; Apollo Beach and Dover each having two new cases; and Lithia having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 13, 2021: 8,696 cases

Riverview, March 14, 2021: 8,723↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 13, 2021: 6,541 cases

Brandon, March 14, 2021: 6,552↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 13, 2021: 3,274 cases

Ruskin, March 14, 2021: 3,282↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 13, 2021: 2,212 cases

Wimauma, March 14, 2021: 2,215↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 13, 2021: 4,028 cases

Valrico, March 14, 2021: 4,034↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 13, 2021: 1,345 cases

Sun City Center, March 14, 2021: 1,345, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 13, 2021: 1,309 cases

Apollo Beach, March 14, 2021: 1,311↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 13, 2021: 1,818 cases

Seffner, March 14, 2021: 1,821↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 13, 2021: 1,373 cases

Gibsonton, March 14, 2021: 1,376↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 13, 2021: 1,666 cases

Lithia, March 14, 2021: 1,667↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 13, 2021: 1,326 cases

Dover, March 14, 2021: 1,328↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 13, 2021: 33,494

March 14, 2021: 33,560

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 13, 2021: 114,513

March 14, 2021: 114,748

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 13, 2021: 1,936,788

March 14, 2021: 1,940,380

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 13, 2021: 1,555

March 14, 2021: 1,555

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 13, 2021: 32,225

March 14, 2021: 32,255

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)