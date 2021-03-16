Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 14, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.
Since March 13, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases; Ruskin having eight new cases; Valrico having six new cases; Wimauma, Seffner and Gibsonton each having three new cases; Apollo Beach and Dover each having two new cases; and Lithia having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 13, 2021: 8,696 cases
Riverview, March 14, 2021: 8,723↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 13, 2021: 6,541 cases
Brandon, March 14, 2021: 6,552↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 13, 2021: 3,274 cases
Ruskin, March 14, 2021: 3,282↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 13, 2021: 2,212 cases
Wimauma, March 14, 2021: 2,215↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 13, 2021: 4,028 cases
Valrico, March 14, 2021: 4,034↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 13, 2021: 1,345 cases
Sun City Center, March 14, 2021: 1,345, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 13, 2021: 1,309 cases
Apollo Beach, March 14, 2021: 1,311↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 13, 2021: 1,818 cases
Seffner, March 14, 2021: 1,821↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 13, 2021: 1,373 cases
Gibsonton, March 14, 2021: 1,376↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 13, 2021: 1,666 cases
Lithia, March 14, 2021: 1,667↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 13, 2021: 1,326 cases
Dover, March 14, 2021: 1,328↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 13, 2021: 33,494
March 14, 2021: 33,560
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 13, 2021: 114,513
March 14, 2021: 114,748
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 13, 2021: 1,936,788
March 14, 2021: 1,940,380
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 13, 2021: 1,555
March 14, 2021: 1,555
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 13, 2021: 32,225
March 14, 2021: 32,255
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)