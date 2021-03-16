Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 15, 2021.
Since March 14, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 10 new cases; Valrico having six new cases; Ruskin having five new cases; Apollo Beach, Seffner and Lithia each having four new cases; Wimauma having three new cases; Gibsonton having two new cases; and Sun City Center and Dover each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 14, 2021: 8,723 cases
Riverview, March 15, 2021: 8,743↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 14, 2021: 6,552 cases
Brandon, March 15, 2021: 6,562↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 14, 2021: 3,282 cases
Ruskin, March 15, 2021: 3,287↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 14, 2021: 2,215 cases
Wimauma, March 15, 2021: 2,218↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 14, 2021: 4,034 cases
Valrico, March 15, 2021: 4,040↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 14, 2021: 1,345 cases
Sun City Center, March 15, 2021: 1,346↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 14, 2021: 1,311 cases
Apollo Beach, March 15, 2021: 1,315↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 14, 2021: 1,821 cases
Seffner, March 15, 2021: 1,825↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 14, 2021: 1,376 cases
Gibsonton, March 15, 2021: 1,378↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 14, 2021: 1,667 cases
Lithia, March 15, 2021: 1,671↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 14, 2021: 1,328 cases
Dover, March 15, 2021: 1,329↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 14, 2021: 33,560
March 15, 2021: 33,620
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 14, 2021: 114,748
March 15, 2021: 114,935
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 14, 2021: 1,940,380
March 15, 2021: 1,943,135
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 14, 2021: 1,555
March 15, 2021: 1,555
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 14, 2021: 32,255
March 15, 2021: 32,348
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)