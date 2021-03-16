Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 15, 2021.

Since March 14, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 10 new cases; Valrico having six new cases; Ruskin having five new cases; Apollo Beach, Seffner and Lithia each having four new cases; Wimauma having three new cases; Gibsonton having two new cases; and Sun City Center and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 14, 2021: 8,723 cases

Riverview, March 15, 2021: 8,743↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 14, 2021: 6,552 cases

Brandon, March 15, 2021: 6,562↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 14, 2021: 3,282 cases

Ruskin, March 15, 2021: 3,287↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 14, 2021: 2,215 cases

Wimauma, March 15, 2021: 2,218↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 14, 2021: 4,034 cases

Valrico, March 15, 2021: 4,040↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 14, 2021: 1,345 cases

Sun City Center, March 15, 2021: 1,346↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 14, 2021: 1,311 cases

Apollo Beach, March 15, 2021: 1,315↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 14, 2021: 1,821 cases

Seffner, March 15, 2021: 1,825↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 14, 2021: 1,376 cases

Gibsonton, March 15, 2021: 1,378↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 14, 2021: 1,667 cases

Lithia, March 15, 2021: 1,671↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 14, 2021: 1,328 cases

Dover, March 15, 2021: 1,329↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 14, 2021: 33,560

March 15, 2021: 33,620

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 14, 2021: 114,748

March 15, 2021: 114,935

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 14, 2021: 1,940,380

March 15, 2021: 1,943,135

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 14, 2021: 1,555

March 15, 2021: 1,555

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 14, 2021: 32,255

March 15, 2021: 32,348

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)