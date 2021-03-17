Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 16, 2021.
Since March 15, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (49 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 29 new cases, Valrico and Lithia each having 23 new cases, Ruskin having 17 new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having 11 new cases, Sun City Center having nine new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases and Gibsonton having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 15, 2021: 8,743 cases
Riverview, March 16, 2021: 8,792↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 15, 2021: 6,562 cases
Brandon, March 16, 2021: 6,591↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 15, 2021: 3,287 cases
Ruskin, March 16, 2021: 3,304↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 15, 2021: 2,218 cases
Wimauma, March 16, 2021: 2,229↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 15, 2021: 4,040 cases
Valrico, March 16, 2021: 4,063↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 15, 2021: 1,346 cases
Sun City Center, March 16, 2021: 1,355↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 15, 2021: 1,315 cases
Apollo Beach, March 16, 2021: 1,321↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 15, 2021: 1,825 cases
Seffner, March 16, 2021: 1,836↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 15, 2021: 1,378 cases
Gibsonton, March 16, 2021: 1,382↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 15, 2021: 1,671 cases
Lithia, March 16, 2021: 1,694↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 15, 2021: 1,329 cases
Dover, March 16, 2021: 1,337↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 15, 2021: 33,620
March 16, 2021: 33,810
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 15, 2021: 114,935
March 16, 2021: 115,332
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 15, 2021: 1,943,135
March 16, 2021: 1,947,834
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 15, 2021: 1,555
March 16, 2021: 1,566
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 15, 2021: 32,348
March 16, 2021: 32,449
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)