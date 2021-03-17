Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 16, 2021.

Since March 15, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (49 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 29 new cases, Valrico and Lithia each having 23 new cases, Ruskin having 17 new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having 11 new cases, Sun City Center having nine new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases and Gibsonton having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 15, 2021: 8,743 cases

Riverview, March 16, 2021: 8,792↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 15, 2021: 6,562 cases

Brandon, March 16, 2021: 6,591↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 15, 2021: 3,287 cases

Ruskin, March 16, 2021: 3,304↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 15, 2021: 2,218 cases

Wimauma, March 16, 2021: 2,229↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 15, 2021: 4,040 cases

Valrico, March 16, 2021: 4,063↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 15, 2021: 1,346 cases

Sun City Center, March 16, 2021: 1,355↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 15, 2021: 1,315 cases

Apollo Beach, March 16, 2021: 1,321↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 15, 2021: 1,825 cases

Seffner, March 16, 2021: 1,836↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 15, 2021: 1,378 cases

Gibsonton, March 16, 2021: 1,382↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 15, 2021: 1,671 cases

Lithia, March 16, 2021: 1,694↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 15, 2021: 1,329 cases

Dover, March 16, 2021: 1,337↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 15, 2021: 33,620

March 16, 2021: 33,810

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 15, 2021: 114,935

March 16, 2021: 115,332

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 15, 2021: 1,943,135

March 16, 2021: 1,947,834

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 15, 2021: 1,555

March 16, 2021: 1,566

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 15, 2021: 32,348

March 16, 2021: 32,449

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)