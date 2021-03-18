Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 17, 2021.
Since March 16, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (43 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Ruskin and Lithia each having 10 new cases, Gibsonton having seven new cases, Wimauma having five new cases, Seffner having four new cases, Sun City Center and Dover each having three new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 16, 2021: 8,792 cases
Riverview, March 17, 2021: 8,835↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 16, 2021: 6,591 cases
Brandon, March 17, 2021: 6,612↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 16, 2021: 3,304 cases
Ruskin, March 17, 2021: 3,314↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 16, 2021: 2,229 cases
Wimauma, March 17, 2021: 2,234↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 16, 2021: 4,063 cases
Valrico, March 17, 2021: 4,075↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 16, 2021: 1,355 cases
Sun City Center, March 17, 2021: 1,358↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 16, 2021: 1,321 cases
Apollo Beach, March 17, 2021: 1,323↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 16, 2021: 1,836 cases
Seffner, March 17, 2021: 1,840↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 16, 2021: 1,382 cases
Gibsonton, March 17, 2021: 1,389↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 16, 2021: 1,694 cases
Lithia, March 17, 2021: 1,704↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 16, 2021: 1,337 cases
Dover, March 17, 2021: 1,340↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 16, 2021: 33,810
March 17, 2021: 33,930
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 16, 2021: 115,332
March 17, 2021: 115,712
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 16, 2021: 1,947,834
March 17, 2021: 1,952,321
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 16, 2021: 1,566
March 17, 2021: 1,567
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 16, 2021: 32,449
March 17, 2021: 32,504
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)