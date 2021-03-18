Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 17, 2021.

Since March 16, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (43 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Ruskin and Lithia each having 10 new cases, Gibsonton having seven new cases, Wimauma having five new cases, Seffner having four new cases, Sun City Center and Dover each having three new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 16, 2021: 8,792 cases

Riverview, March 17, 2021: 8,835↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 16, 2021: 6,591 cases

Brandon, March 17, 2021: 6,612↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 16, 2021: 3,304 cases

Ruskin, March 17, 2021: 3,314↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 16, 2021: 2,229 cases

Wimauma, March 17, 2021: 2,234↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 16, 2021: 4,063 cases

Valrico, March 17, 2021: 4,075↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 16, 2021: 1,355 cases

Sun City Center, March 17, 2021: 1,358↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 16, 2021: 1,321 cases

Apollo Beach, March 17, 2021: 1,323↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 16, 2021: 1,836 cases

Seffner, March 17, 2021: 1,840↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 16, 2021: 1,382 cases

Gibsonton, March 17, 2021: 1,389↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 16, 2021: 1,694 cases

Lithia, March 17, 2021: 1,704↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 16, 2021: 1,337 cases

Dover, March 17, 2021: 1,340↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 16, 2021: 33,810

March 17, 2021: 33,930

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 16, 2021: 115,332

March 17, 2021: 115,712

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 16, 2021: 1,947,834

March 17, 2021: 1,952,321

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 16, 2021: 1,566

March 17, 2021: 1,567

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 16, 2021: 32,449

March 17, 2021: 32,504

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)