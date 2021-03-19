Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 18, 2021.
Since March 17, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 18 new cases, Ruskin and Valrico each having 11 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Dover having six new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having five new cases, Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having three new cases and Wimauma having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 17, 2021: 8,835 cases
Riverview, March 18, 2021: 8,859↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 17, 2021: 6,612 cases
Brandon, March 18, 2021: 6,630↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 17, 2021: 3,314 cases
Ruskin, March 18, 2021: 3,325↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 17, 2021: 2,234 cases
Wimauma, March 18, 2021: 2,236↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 17, 2021: 4,075 cases
Valrico, March 18, 2021: 4,086↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 17, 2021: 1,358 cases
Sun City Center, March 18, 2021: 1,361↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 17, 2021: 1,323 cases
Apollo Beach, March 18, 2021: 1,328↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 17, 2021: 1,840 cases
Seffner, March 18, 2021: 1,845↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 17, 2021: 1,389 cases
Gibsonton, March 18, 2021: 1,392↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 17, 2021: 1,704 cases
Lithia, March 18, 2021: 1,712↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 17, 2021: 1,340 cases
Dover, March 18, 2021: 1,346↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 17, 2021: 33,930
March 18, 2021: 34,026
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 17, 2021: 115,712
March 18, 2021: 116,059
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 17, 2021: 1,952,321
March 18, 2021: 1,957,314
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 17, 2021: 1,567
March 18, 2021: 1,573
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 17, 2021: 32,504
March 18, 2021: 32,598
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)