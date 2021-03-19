Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 18, 2021.

Since March 17, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 18 new cases, Ruskin and Valrico each having 11 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Dover having six new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having five new cases, Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having three new cases and Wimauma having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 17, 2021: 8,835 cases

Riverview, March 18, 2021: 8,859↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 17, 2021: 6,612 cases

Brandon, March 18, 2021: 6,630↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 17, 2021: 3,314 cases

Ruskin, March 18, 2021: 3,325↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 17, 2021: 2,234 cases

Wimauma, March 18, 2021: 2,236↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 17, 2021: 4,075 cases

Valrico, March 18, 2021: 4,086↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 17, 2021: 1,358 cases

Sun City Center, March 18, 2021: 1,361↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 17, 2021: 1,323 cases

Apollo Beach, March 18, 2021: 1,328↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 17, 2021: 1,840 cases

Seffner, March 18, 2021: 1,845↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 17, 2021: 1,389 cases

Gibsonton, March 18, 2021: 1,392↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 17, 2021: 1,704 cases

Lithia, March 18, 2021: 1,712↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 17, 2021: 1,340 cases

Dover, March 18, 2021: 1,346↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 17, 2021: 33,930

March 18, 2021: 34,026

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 17, 2021: 115,712

March 18, 2021: 116,059

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 17, 2021: 1,952,321

March 18, 2021: 1,957,314

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 17, 2021: 1,567

March 18, 2021: 1,573

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 17, 2021: 32,504

March 18, 2021: 32,598

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)