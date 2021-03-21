Update for: https://www.ospreyobserver.com/2021/02/safe-and-sound-live-music-featuring-national-acts-returns-to-busch-gardens-food-wine-festival/.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s outdoor live concert series for the Food & Wine Festival has added a new act to its concert lineup. On Sunday, March 28, park guests can enjoy Vanilla Ice in concert at Busch Gardens’ outdoor Festival Field stage at 7 p.m., which is included in their park admission.

Parties will be spaced out to maintain physical distancing and reserved premium VIP seating is available now. To purchase VIP seating, tickets and make a reservation to visit the park, guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com for more information.