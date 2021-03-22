Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 19, 2021.
Since March 18, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (26 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 20 new cases; Ruskin having 10 new cases; Seffner having nine new cases; Valrico having seven new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover each having six new cases; Lithia having five new cases; and Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 18, 2021: 8,859 cases
Riverview, March 19, 2021: 8,885↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 18, 2021: 6,630 cases
Brandon, March 19, 2021: 6,650↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 18, 2021: 3,325 cases
Ruskin, March 19, 2021: 3,335↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 18, 2021: 2,236 cases
Wimauma, March 19, 2021: 2,242↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 18, 2021: 4,086 cases
Valrico, March 19, 2021: 4,093↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 18, 2021: 1,361 cases
Sun City Center, March 19, 2021: 1,363↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 18, 2021: 1,328 cases
Apollo Beach, March 19, 2021: 1,334↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 18, 2021: 1,845 cases
Seffner, March 19, 2021: 1,854↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 18, 2021: 1,392 cases
Gibsonton, March 19, 2021: 1,394↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 18, 2021: 1,712 cases
Lithia, March 19, 2021: 1,717↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 18, 2021: 1,346 cases
Dover, March 19, 2021: 1,352↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 18, 2021: 34,026
March 19, 2021: 34,125
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 18, 2021: 116,059
March 19, 2021: 116,421
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 18, 2021: 1,957,314
March 19, 2021: 1,962,360
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 18, 2021: 1,573
March 19, 2021: 1,576
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 18, 2021: 32,598
March 19, 2021: 32,651
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)