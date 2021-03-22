Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 19, 2021.

Since March 18, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (26 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 20 new cases; Ruskin having 10 new cases; Seffner having nine new cases; Valrico having seven new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover each having six new cases; Lithia having five new cases; and Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 18, 2021: 8,859 cases

Riverview, March 19, 2021: 8,885↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 18, 2021: 6,630 cases

Brandon, March 19, 2021: 6,650↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 18, 2021: 3,325 cases

Ruskin, March 19, 2021: 3,335↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 18, 2021: 2,236 cases

Wimauma, March 19, 2021: 2,242↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 18, 2021: 4,086 cases

Valrico, March 19, 2021: 4,093↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 18, 2021: 1,361 cases

Sun City Center, March 19, 2021: 1,363↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 18, 2021: 1,328 cases

Apollo Beach, March 19, 2021: 1,334↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 18, 2021: 1,845 cases

Seffner, March 19, 2021: 1,854↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 18, 2021: 1,392 cases

Gibsonton, March 19, 2021: 1,394↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 18, 2021: 1,712 cases

Lithia, March 19, 2021: 1,717↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 18, 2021: 1,346 cases

Dover, March 19, 2021: 1,352↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 18, 2021: 34,026

March 19, 2021: 34,125

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 18, 2021: 116,059

March 19, 2021: 116,421

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 18, 2021: 1,957,314

March 19, 2021: 1,962,360

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 18, 2021: 1,573

March 19, 2021: 1,576

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 18, 2021: 32,598

March 19, 2021: 32,651

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)