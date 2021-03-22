Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 20, 2021.
Since March 19, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (44 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 23 new cases, Brandon having 22 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases, Ruskin and Sun City Center each having three new cases and Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 18, 2021: 8,885 cases
Riverview, March 19, 2021: 8,929↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 19, 2021: 6,650 cases
Brandon, March 20, 2021: 6,672↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 19, 2021: 3,335 cases
Ruskin, March 20, 2021: 3,338↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 19, 2021: 2,242 cases
Wimauma, March 20, 2021: 2,250↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 19, 2021: 4,093 cases
Valrico, March 20, 2021: 4,116↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 19, 2021: 1,363 cases
Sun City Center, March 20, 2021: 1,366↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 19, 2021: 1,334 cases
Apollo Beach, March 20, 2021: 1,339↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 19, 2021: 1,854 cases
Seffner, March 20, 2021: 1,863↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 19, 2021: 1,394 cases
Gibsonton, March 20, 2021: 1,396↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 19, 2021: 1,717 cases
Lithia, March 20, 2021: 1,729↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 19, 2021: 1,352 cases
Dover, March 20, 2021: 1,354↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 19, 2021: 34,125
March 20, 2021: 34,258
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 19, 2021: 116,421
March 20, 2021: 116,783
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 19, 2021: 1,962,360
March 20, 2021: 1,967,372
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 19, 2021: 1,576
March 20, 2021: 1,577
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 19, 2021: 32,651
March 20, 2021: 32,713
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)