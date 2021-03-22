Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 20, 2021.

Since March 19, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (44 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 23 new cases, Brandon having 22 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases, Ruskin and Sun City Center each having three new cases and Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 18, 2021: 8,885 cases

Riverview, March 19, 2021: 8,929↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 19, 2021: 6,650 cases

Brandon, March 20, 2021: 6,672↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 19, 2021: 3,335 cases

Ruskin, March 20, 2021: 3,338↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 19, 2021: 2,242 cases

Wimauma, March 20, 2021: 2,250↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 19, 2021: 4,093 cases

Valrico, March 20, 2021: 4,116↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 19, 2021: 1,363 cases

Sun City Center, March 20, 2021: 1,366↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 19, 2021: 1,334 cases

Apollo Beach, March 20, 2021: 1,339↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 19, 2021: 1,854 cases

Seffner, March 20, 2021: 1,863↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 19, 2021: 1,394 cases

Gibsonton, March 20, 2021: 1,396↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 19, 2021: 1,717 cases

Lithia, March 20, 2021: 1,729↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 19, 2021: 1,352 cases

Dover, March 20, 2021: 1,354↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 19, 2021: 34,125

March 20, 2021: 34,258

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 19, 2021: 116,421

March 20, 2021: 116,783

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 19, 2021: 1,962,360

March 20, 2021: 1,967,372

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 19, 2021: 1,576

March 20, 2021: 1,577

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 19, 2021: 32,651

March 20, 2021: 32,713

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)