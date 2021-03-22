Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 21, 2021.

Since March 20, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (25 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 19 new cases, Valrico having 11 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Ruskin and Lithia each having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having two new cases and Dover having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 20, 2021: 8,929 cases

Riverview, March 21, 2021: 8,954↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 20, 2021: 6,672 cases

Brandon, March 21, 2021: 6,691↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 20, 2021: 3,338 cases

Ruskin, March 21, 2021: 3,342↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 20, 2021: 2,250 cases

Wimauma, March 21, 2021: 2,260↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 20, 2021: 4,116 cases

Valrico, March 21, 2021: 4,127↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 20, 2021: 1,366 cases

Sun City Center, March 21, 2021: 1,368↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 20, 2021: 1,339 cases

Apollo Beach, March 21, 2021: 1,341↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 20, 2021: 1,863 cases

Seffner, March 21, 2021: 1,869↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 20, 2021: 1,396 cases

Gibsonton, March 21, 2021: 1,399↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 20, 2021: 1,729 cases

Lithia, March 21, 2021: 1,733↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 20, 2021: 1,354 cases

Dover, March 21, 2021: 1,355↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 20, 2021: 34,258

March 21, 2021: 34,345

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 20, 2021: 116,783

March 21, 2021: 117,074

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 20, 2021: 1,967,372

March 21, 2021: 1,971,271

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 20, 2021: 1,577

March 21, 2021: 1,578

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 20, 2021: 32,713

March 21, 2021: 32,742

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)