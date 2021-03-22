Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 21, 2021.
Since March 20, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (25 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 19 new cases, Valrico having 11 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Ruskin and Lithia each having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having two new cases and Dover having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 20, 2021: 8,929 cases
Riverview, March 21, 2021: 8,954↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 20, 2021: 6,672 cases
Brandon, March 21, 2021: 6,691↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 20, 2021: 3,338 cases
Ruskin, March 21, 2021: 3,342↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 20, 2021: 2,250 cases
Wimauma, March 21, 2021: 2,260↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 20, 2021: 4,116 cases
Valrico, March 21, 2021: 4,127↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 20, 2021: 1,366 cases
Sun City Center, March 21, 2021: 1,368↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 20, 2021: 1,339 cases
Apollo Beach, March 21, 2021: 1,341↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 20, 2021: 1,863 cases
Seffner, March 21, 2021: 1,869↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 20, 2021: 1,396 cases
Gibsonton, March 21, 2021: 1,399↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 20, 2021: 1,729 cases
Lithia, March 21, 2021: 1,733↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 20, 2021: 1,354 cases
Dover, March 21, 2021: 1,355↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 20, 2021: 34,258
March 21, 2021: 34,345
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 20, 2021: 116,783
March 21, 2021: 117,074
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 20, 2021: 1,967,372
March 21, 2021: 1,971,271
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 20, 2021: 1,577
March 21, 2021: 1,578
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 20, 2021: 32,713
March 21, 2021: 32,742
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)