Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 22, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin and Dover.

Since March 21, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (14 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Wimauma having eight new cases, Brandon having seven new cases, Valrico having six new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having five new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

Seffner was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 21, 2021: 8,954 cases

Riverview, March 22, 2021: 8,968↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 21, 2021: 6,691 cases

Brandon, March 22, 2021: 6,698↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 21, 2021: 3,342 cases

Ruskin, March 22, 2021: 3,342, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 21, 2021: 2,260 cases

Wimauma, March 22, 2021: 2,268↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 21, 2021: 4,127 cases

Valrico, March 22, 2021: 4,133↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 21, 2021: 1,368 cases

Sun City Center, March 22, 2021: 1,369↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 21, 2021: 1,341 cases

Apollo Beach, March 22, 2021: 1,346↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 20, 2021: 1,869 cases

Seffner, March 21, 2021: 1,868↓ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 21, 2021: 1,399 cases

Gibsonton, March 22, 2021: 1,401↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 21, 2021: 1,733 cases

Lithia, March 22, 2021: 1,738↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 21, 2021: 1,355 cases

Dover, March 22, 2021: 1,355, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 21, 2021: 34,345

March 22, 2021: 34,392

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 21, 2021: 117,074

March 22, 2021: 117,203

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 21, 2021: 1,971,271

March 22, 2021: 1,974,051

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 21, 2021: 1,578

March 22, 2021: 1,582

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 21, 2021: 32,742

March 22, 2021: 32,779

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)