Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 22, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin and Dover.
Since March 21, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (14 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Wimauma having eight new cases, Brandon having seven new cases, Valrico having six new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having five new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
Seffner was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 21, 2021: 8,954 cases
Riverview, March 22, 2021: 8,968↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 21, 2021: 6,691 cases
Brandon, March 22, 2021: 6,698↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 21, 2021: 3,342 cases
Ruskin, March 22, 2021: 3,342, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 21, 2021: 2,260 cases
Wimauma, March 22, 2021: 2,268↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 21, 2021: 4,127 cases
Valrico, March 22, 2021: 4,133↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 21, 2021: 1,368 cases
Sun City Center, March 22, 2021: 1,369↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 21, 2021: 1,341 cases
Apollo Beach, March 22, 2021: 1,346↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 20, 2021: 1,869 cases
Seffner, March 21, 2021: 1,868↓ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 21, 2021: 1,399 cases
Gibsonton, March 22, 2021: 1,401↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 21, 2021: 1,733 cases
Lithia, March 22, 2021: 1,738↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 21, 2021: 1,355 cases
Dover, March 22, 2021: 1,355, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 21, 2021: 34,345
March 22, 2021: 34,392
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 21, 2021: 117,074
March 22, 2021: 117,203
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 21, 2021: 1,971,271
March 22, 2021: 1,974,051
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 21, 2021: 1,578
March 22, 2021: 1,582
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 21, 2021: 32,742
March 22, 2021: 32,779
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)