Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 23, 2021.
Since March 22, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 20 new cases, Valrico having 15 new cases, Lithia having 13 new cases, Wimauma having 12 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having three new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 22, 2021: 8,968 cases
Riverview, March 23, 2021: 8,988↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 22, 2021: 6,698 cases
Brandon, March 23, 2021: 6,725↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 22, 2021: 3,342 cases
Ruskin, March 23, 2021: 3,351↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 22, 2021: 2,268 cases
Wimauma, March 23, 2021: 2,280↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 22, 2021: 4,133 cases
Valrico, March 23, 2021: 4,148↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 22, 2021: 1,369 cases
Sun City Center, March 23, 2021: 1,371↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 22, 2021: 1,346 cases
Apollo Beach, March 23, 2021: 1,354↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 22, 2021: 1,868 cases
Seffner, March 23, 2021: 1,871↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 22, 2021: 1,401 cases
Gibsonton, March 23, 2021: 1,404↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 22, 2021: 1,738 cases
Lithia, March 23, 2021: 1,751↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 22, 2021: 1,355 cases
Dover, March 23, 2021: 1,362↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 22, 2021: 34,392
March 23, 2021: 34,511
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 22, 2021: 117,203
March 23, 2021: 117,568
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 22, 2021: 1,974,051
March 23, 2021: 1,979,240
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 22, 2021: 1,582
March 23, 2021: 1,582
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 22, 2021: 32,779
March 23, 2021: 32,820
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)