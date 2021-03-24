Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 23, 2021.

Since March 22, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 20 new cases, Valrico having 15 new cases, Lithia having 13 new cases, Wimauma having 12 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having three new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 22, 2021: 8,968 cases

Riverview, March 23, 2021: 8,988↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 22, 2021: 6,698 cases

Brandon, March 23, 2021: 6,725↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 22, 2021: 3,342 cases

Ruskin, March 23, 2021: 3,351↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 22, 2021: 2,268 cases

Wimauma, March 23, 2021: 2,280↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 22, 2021: 4,133 cases

Valrico, March 23, 2021: 4,148↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 22, 2021: 1,369 cases

Sun City Center, March 23, 2021: 1,371↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 22, 2021: 1,346 cases

Apollo Beach, March 23, 2021: 1,354↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 22, 2021: 1,868 cases

Seffner, March 23, 2021: 1,871↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 22, 2021: 1,401 cases

Gibsonton, March 23, 2021: 1,404↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 22, 2021: 1,738 cases

Lithia, March 23, 2021: 1,751↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 22, 2021: 1,355 cases

Dover, March 23, 2021: 1,362↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 22, 2021: 34,392

March 23, 2021: 34,511

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 22, 2021: 117,203

March 23, 2021: 117,568

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 22, 2021: 1,974,051

March 23, 2021: 1,979,240

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 22, 2021: 1,582

March 23, 2021: 1,582

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 22, 2021: 32,779

March 23, 2021: 32,820

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

