Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 24, 2021.
Since March 23, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (26 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases, Wimauma having three new cases, Sun City Center having two new cases and Valrico and Dover each having one new case.
Lithia was reported as having nine less cases than yesterday, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 23, 2021: 8,988 cases
Riverview, March 24, 2021: 9,014↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 23, 2021: 6,725 cases
Brandon, March 24, 2021: 6,746↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 23, 2021: 3,351 cases
Ruskin, March 24, 2021: 3,363↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 23, 2021: 2,280 cases
Wimauma, March 24, 2021: 2,283↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 23, 2021: 4,148 cases
Valrico, March 24, 2021: 4,149↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 23, 2021: 1,371 cases
Sun City Center, March 24, 2021: 1,373↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 23, 2021: 1,354 cases
Apollo Beach, March 24, 2021: 1,362↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 23, 2021: 1,871 cases
Seffner, March 24, 2021: 1,877↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 23, 2021: 1,404 cases
Gibsonton, March 24, 2021: 1,408↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 23, 2021: 1,751 cases
Lithia, March 24, 2021: 1,742↓ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 23, 2021: 1,362 cases
Dover, March 24, 2021: 1,363↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 23, 2021: 34,511
March 24, 2021: 34,586
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 23, 2021: 117,568
March 24, 2021: 117,921
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 23, 2021: 1,979,240
March 24, 2021: 1,984,274
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 23, 2021: 1,582
March 24, 2021: 1,582
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 23, 2021: 32,820
March 24, 2021: 32,850
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)