Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 24, 2021.

Since March 23, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (26 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases, Wimauma having three new cases, Sun City Center having two new cases and Valrico and Dover each having one new case.

Lithia was reported as having nine less cases than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 23, 2021: 8,988 cases

Riverview, March 24, 2021: 9,014↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 23, 2021: 6,725 cases

Brandon, March 24, 2021: 6,746↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 23, 2021: 3,351 cases

Ruskin, March 24, 2021: 3,363↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 23, 2021: 2,280 cases

Wimauma, March 24, 2021: 2,283↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 23, 2021: 4,148 cases

Valrico, March 24, 2021: 4,149↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 23, 2021: 1,371 cases

Sun City Center, March 24, 2021: 1,373↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 23, 2021: 1,354 cases

Apollo Beach, March 24, 2021: 1,362↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 23, 2021: 1,871 cases

Seffner, March 24, 2021: 1,877↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 23, 2021: 1,404 cases

Gibsonton, March 24, 2021: 1,408↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 23, 2021: 1,751 cases

Lithia, March 24, 2021: 1,742↓ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 23, 2021: 1,362 cases

Dover, March 24, 2021: 1,363↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 23, 2021: 34,511

March 24, 2021: 34,586

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 23, 2021: 117,568

March 24, 2021: 117,921

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 23, 2021: 1,979,240

March 24, 2021: 1,984,274

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 23, 2021: 1,582

March 24, 2021: 1,582

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 23, 2021: 32,820

March 24, 2021: 32,850

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)